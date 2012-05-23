20 Qualities That Make A Great Salesperson

Photo: GrantCardone via YouTube

The only way to make it in this economy is to be great, because “it’s the only thing that pays,” according to Grant Cardone, sales expert and author of Sell or Be Sold: How to Get Your Way in Business and in Life.“If you’re not going to be great in sales, go get another career, because it’s too hard to do if you’re not going to succeed,” Cardone adds. “Great salespeople are literally the engine of every economy in the world.”



So how does one become great? How do you close the deal faster than anyone else? We recently caught up with Cardone, who shared with us 20 qualities that he thinks set great sales people apart from everyone else.

1. They don’t think in terms of sales but rather in terms of building a business. Great sales people are building a business, not just trying to make a sale. When you think beyond a sale, you’re going to get other people’s attention much more easily. They’re going to be more interested in what you have to say. You want something that’s going to survive beyond one sale.

2. They build their businesses one customer at a time and then always leverage the last customer into more customers. Don’t ever just make a sale and forget about that client. The last sale you make should always open the door to new relationships and clients.

3. They listen more than they speak, getting an understanding of the customer’s needs and then finding a solution. Great sales people always ask their clients why they want something done. In listening more than talking, you can better accommodate what they are looking for.

4. They deliver more than they promise, and always promise a lot! There’s an old sales mantra that says “under commit and over-deliver,” but Cardone advises that you should “over commit and over-deliver.”

5. They invest their time in things (people) that positively affect their income and avoid spending time on things (people) that have no return. Great producers know how to spend time on activity that rings the register. Don’t waste your time on activity that can’t tell you anything, or doesn’t produce anything now or in the future.

6. They are always seeking new, better and faster ways to increase their sales efforts. Be really concerned about time. Great sales people consistently work on improving themselves and look for faster ways to close transactions.

7. They’re willing to invest in networking, community and relationships, knowing that the difference between a contact and a contract is the “R” that stands for “Relationship.” Invest in your community. Don’t look at it as an expense since you need to develop these relationships. So, go ahead and join the country club and give money to politicians. In other words, be involved as much as you can.

8. They’re fanatical about selling. The best salespeople are obsessed with their customers and growing their businesses.

9. They don’t depend on marketplace economies for their outcomes and instead rely on their actions. If you’re great, you’re going to do well in any economy, because you create your own economy. You run your own race and make something happen despite the environment.

10. Surround themselves with overachievers and have little time for those who don’t create opportunities. These people are sometimes viewed as being uninterested in others, but the truth is that they’re just not interested in low production. They don’t want to waste time with people who can’t get anything done.

11. They never accept good enough as good enough. These people don’t need anyone managing them. They push themselves.

12. They don’t see failed sales attempts as failures but as investments in the process. If you don’t close a business deal, don’t think of it as a failed attempt. You should know that some attempts pay while others don’t, but they’re all investments in the business.

13. They never give up on unsold clients, knowing that someday those clients will buy. Remember that you’re growing your business, so if you experience a failed attempt, think of it as an opportunity for the future.

14. They squeeze hours out of minutes and weeks out of days. Great sales people are like magicians with time. They don’t manage time, they create it and they make it work.

15. They see problems as opportunities. When a problem comes along, see it as an opportunity. If you don’t have any problems, it means you don’t have any value.

16. They invest in their education, development and personal motivation, knowing that these are the tools of a sales professional. You need to continue to invest in your game, much like a professional ballplayer is always practicing.

17. They invest in their careers, their businesses and their customers. Again, this is all an investment. Invest in the facility and remember that all of this is like watering the lawn. If you take care of your career, business and customers, the money will eventually come.

18. They hold themselves to performance standards that are higher than even their management teams do. No manager can know your actual potential. Only you know your true potential so put yourself on a higher standard than others think you’re worth.

19. They don’t need others to hold them accountable. They hold themselves accountable, possessing leadership, motivation and purpose.

20. They are constantly in think, plan and prepare mode in order to continue to build their client base and keep their pipelines full. You can’t ever have an “off” button.

What do you think makes an effective salesperson? Email me at [email protected]

This post originally appeared on American Express OpenForum.



