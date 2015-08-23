20 different parties could contest Canada's upcoming election -- including the 'Rhinoceros Party'

Canada has a federal election coming up on Oct. 19, and candidates across the board are busily unveiling political and economic policies.

The incumbent Conservative Party is campaigning on the economy, while the Liberals and the NDP alike are championing the middle class.

And then there’s the Rhinoceros Party.

The original Rhinoceros Party of Canada was founded in 1963 with “a promise to keep none of our promises.”

Some of those included repealing the law of gravity and building taller schools to promote “higher” education.

The satirical party dissolved in the 1990s, and was reincarnated in 2007.

It’s back in action this election under the leadership of Sébastien Côrriveau, whose official title, according to the party website, is Dealer Supreme of Rhino Party.

The party made a few big policy announcements this week, including nationalizing Tim Hortons, an iconic Canadian coffee-and-doughnut shop.

Other promises this year include privatizing the Queen “to save on taxes, and to profit from subsidies,” and taxing the black market.

The Rhinos are not the only obscure party registered in Canada, although they may be the only satirical one.

There’s also the the Christian Heritage Party, which aims to govern according to Biblical principles, and the Pirate Party, dedicated to intellectual property reform and open government. There’s the Communist Party and the Marxist-Leninist Party, and of course there’s the national Marijuana Party, which was founded in 2000.

Altogether, there are 20 political parties registered in the country.

As for the Rhinos, we won’t pontificate on what it says about Canada to have an established, 50-year-old jokester party.

But at a time when the economy is (likely) in recession, with weak exports and a plunging currency, Canadians could use something to laugh about.

