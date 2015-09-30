20 photos of artwork painted entirely with coffee

Some people drink coffee, UK artistMaria A. Aristidou paints with it.
“I use [watercolor painting] paper and around five different coffee blends,” she wrote in a blog post about her art.
With subjects ranging from Albert Einstein to Darth Vader, we’ve compiled some of the coolest works from Aristidou’s Instagram in honour of National Coffee Day (Sept. 29).
Keep scrolling to learn more about the artist and her unique paintings.
Aristidou earned a BA in Fine Art from Manchester Metropolitan University and a MA in Arts Health from the University of Central Lancashire.
Inspired by pop culture, she paints subjects she loves, which makes the process more enjoyable and challenging because she wants to nail the shading and overall shape.
Sometimes she'll sketch the outline with a pencil before filling it in with coffee, as seen below in this work-in-progress Winston Churchill portrait.
