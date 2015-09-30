20 photos of artwork painted entirely with coffee

Facebook/Maria A. Aristidou Maria A. Aristidou, surrounded by her works of coffee art.

Some people drink coffee, UK artistMaria A. Aristidou paints with it.

“I use [watercolor painting] paper and around five different coffee blends,” she wrote in a blog post about her art.

With subjects ranging from Albert Einstein to Darth Vader, we’ve compiled some of the coolest works from Aristidou’s Instagram in honour of National Coffee Day (Sept. 29).

Keep scrolling to learn more about the artist and her unique paintings.

Aristidou earned a BA in Fine Art from Manchester Metropolitan University and a MA in Arts Health from the University of Central Lancashire. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/0xMniKwHWW/embed/ Width: 658px She says she created the first coffee painting by accident. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/1xzLwswHTz/embed/ Width: 658px But now she's made the genre a large focus of her work. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/zNvuUfQHTO/embed/ Width: 658px Inspired by pop culture, she paints subjects she loves, which makes the process more enjoyable and challenging because she wants to nail the shading and overall shape. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/zhUGyIQHYJ/embed/ Width: 658px She uses different coffee blends and brands to create different shades of brown. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/y9j9H9wHWf/embed/ Width: 658px Watch how she brings Yoda to life in this time-lapse clip. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/0NlPaHQHTg/embed/ Width: 658px Here's the final product. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/0NmrgVwHWl/embed/ Width: 658px Sometimes she'll sketch the outline with a pencil before filling it in with coffee, as seen below in this work-in-progress Winston Churchill portrait. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5HWwzWQHUf/embed/ Width: 658px Depending on the drawing, Aristidou uses anywhere from two to 15 cups of espresso. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4JknedQHSI/embed/ Width: 658px Currently based in Cyprus, Aristidou showed her support for Greece's referendum through coffee. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4wRsidQHXb/embed/ Width: 658px She recreated 'Girl with a Pearl Earring,' by Johannes Vermeer, using Illy espresso. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/yZal0lQHZN/embed/ Width: 658px She also attempted Leonardo da Vinci's iconic 'Mona Lisa.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4RlmapQHfn/embed/ Width: 658px She expanded into musical subjects with John Lennon... Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/54J01kwHfU/embed/ Width: 658px ...and Bob Marley. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/yxg7UOwHUB/embed/ Width: 658px Judging by her Instagram, she has a sweet spot for Disney. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/yeM5DjwHQf/embed/ Width: 658px Here's a framed portrait of Mickey Mouse. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/2g4LNaQHSN/embed/ Width: 658px The detail work in her portrait of Captain Jack Sparrow is impressive. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/2oxx0zQHbR/embed/ Width: 658px This cat painting was a commissioned work. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/1qMN6jQHek/embed/ Width: 658px And finally, here's Darth Vader, created with Greek coffee and Italian espresso. 'Never underestimate the power of the dark...roast,' she captioned it. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/2Euqt7wHUI/embed/ Width: 658px

