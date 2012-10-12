20 People Who Overcame Depression To Become Rich And Famous

Photo: Screengrab

In a given year, more than 18 million American adults – nearly 10 per cent of the adult population – will suffer from a depressive illness.So odds are good that you, a relative, or a co-worker has or will experience depression – and the cost of depression. Consider these stats…



Depression is the leading cause of disability in men and women.

Depression causes an estimated 200 million lost workdays a year – which costs employers $17 to $44 billion.

During the two years leading up to a diagnosis, the total excess health care costs and absence-from-work costs for people with undiagnosed depression is about $3,386 per person.

Suicide kills about 37,000 people a year in the U.S. – that’s more than the number of car crash deaths.

The cost of depression to society is an estimated $70 to $80 billion a year in the U.S.

While two-thirds of depressed people don’t seek help, 80 per cent of those who do improve their lives significantly – which is why we’re informing you today is National Depression Screening Day. So check out these free self-assessments if you or a loved one is among that two-thirds:

From the nonprofit Screening for Mental Health, which founded this “holiday”

From the Mayo Clinic

As these famous survivors of depression prove, the illness can affect anyone, comes in various forms, and has various causes – but doesn’t have to disable you.

ALSO SEE:

5 Tips That May Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease

Five Minute Lifesaver: ICE Your Cell Phone

8 Things Rich People Buy That Make Them Look Dumb

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.