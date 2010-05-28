Meanwhile, Here Are 20 Signs That China Is Cornering The Global Oil Market

In response to the BP’s Deepwater Horizon disaster, President Obama has launched a 6 month moratorium on new deepwater exploration contracts and other oil drilling restrictions.
But China isn’t stopping.
Just this month, state-owned Chinese companies have signed contracts worth over $50 billion in Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Iraq, Venezuela, and Nigeria.
Most deal include an export clause, locking down energy supplies for the growing Chinese economy. If America’s demand ever increases, these deals would present a serious problem.
And Beijing has no qualms about offshore drilling.
Deal signed May 2010: China Investment Corp. paid $817 million to take a 45% share of a Penn West Energy Trust project, worth up to 50,000 barrels per day. They also paid $435 million for a 5% stake of Penn West, according to Globe And Mail.
Background: Canada has the world's second largest oil reserves, with relatively minuscule production. It needs foreign capital to fund major new developments in the Alberta Oil Sands, which include shale oil projects.
Deal signed August 2009: Petrochina paid $1.9 billion for a 60% stake in two properties held by Athabasca Oil Sands Corp, according to Globe And Mail.
Deal signed 2006: Chinese state owned Eximbank provided a loan $3 billion to Angola, and agreed to receive a steady flow of oil from the country in return.
Background: Because of the flow of Chinese funding into the country, Angola has doubled government spending to $25 billion and has been able to fore go IMF support.
Deal completed June 2009: China loaned Turkmenistan $3 billion to develop its South Yolotan natural gas field, with various export guarantees. In a separate deal, Turkmenistan opened a new gas pipeline between themselves and China, which will deliver 40 billion cubic meters of gas per year by 2013.
Background: This amount is now more than half of China's yearly demand, which is only set to rise. China is now the key buyer in the region, rather than Russia.
Deal signed May 2010: Chinese state company Sinochem is buying 40% of the offshore Peregrino oil field for $3.07 billion. Statoil, the Brazilian energy company, will be beneficiary of the 40% purchase.
Background: Statoil is set to see a large cut in the oil it bring to market in the future for this up front fee. The field is set to start producing results by 2011.
Deal completed May 2010: China National Offshore Oil Corp will pay $3 billion to buy Argentina's Bridas Group, giving it a 40 per cent stake in Pan American Energy LLC, according to Business Week.
Background: China's new company owns 23 oil and gas production blocks in Argentina and Bolivia, and it may claim more through off-shore exploration. Argentina has failed to explore much of its long coastline and has relatively low production, according to NYT.
Deal signed April 2010: Sinopec paid $4.65 billion for a 9 per cent stake in Syncrude Canada, according to Globe And Mail.
Background: Syncrude is the world's largest producer crude from oil sands, and positioned to lead development of the Canada's Oil Sands.
Deal signed in 2005: China National Petroleum Corp. purchased the oil company Petrokazakhstan for $4.18 billion, but didn't stop there. The Chinese then built a $700 million oil pipeline to carry the product from Kazakhstan to China.
Background: The deal hasn't been so clear cut in the end for China, as they were forced to sell back a third of the project to the Kazak government. China has continued to invest in Kazakhstan, however, and also purchased Nations Energy for $1.9 billion in 2006.
Deal signed February 2009: China Development Bank loaned $10 billion to Petrobras to fund exploration. In related deals, Petrobras guaranteed to export over 200,000 barrels each day to China.
Background: The deal furthers relations between Brazil and its biggest trade partner. It may pay off this year as Petrobras considers selling offshore blocks to Sinopec for cash.
Brazil has the 15th-largest oil reserves in the world. The recently discovered Tupi field could boost reserves much higher.
Deal signed October 2009: China National Petroleum Corp partnered with BP to drill Iraq's mega Rumaila field. They will charge $2 per barrel to produce 100,000 barrels a day. CNPC will also pay $15 billion in infrastructure improvements, according to Arabian Business.
Background: China ar greed to write off Iraq's Saddam Hussein era debts by 80% earlier this year in an effort to smooth ties between the two countries. Now China is snapping up tons of Iraqi fields. Protecting the Rumaila field was the purported reason for Saddam's Hussein's attack on Kuwait in the first Gulf War.
Deal signed January 2010: PetroChina announced a 37.5% stake in a development of Iraq's Halfaya oil field. The oil field holds reserves of around 4.1 billion barrels, which PetroChina will produce at a cost of less than $1.75 per barrel.
Deal signed May 2010: China National Offshore Oil Corp partnered with a Turkish company to develop Iraq's Missan field for 20 years. The syndicate beat all contenders with a bid to produce at $2.30 per barrel.
Deals signed over the last decade: China's investment in Sudanese oil is not very public, considering the nature of Sudan's government. Some reports have total Chinese investment at $20 billion, and that doesn't even include the shipment of arms to the country.
Background: China's relationship with Sudan is often criticised due to the violent nature of the regime, and the Darfur conflict.
Deal signed May 2010: China National Petroleum Corporation loaned $20 billion to PDVSA for development that will yield nearly three billion barrels of oil. PDVSA will repay the loan with oil.
In a side deal, China agreed to build three thermal power plants, according to The National.
Background: Venezuela has the 6th-largest oil reserves and relatively low production. The notoriously-inefficient state-owned industry is becoming more open to international investment.
Deal signed May 2010: China State Construction Engineering Corporation will pay $23 billion to fund refineries that can produce 750,000 barrels per day.
Background: The real payoff to this deal comes later in the year when Nigeria auctions drilling contracts on offshore fields. The government will only give contracts to parties that invest in local infrastructure and economy, according to WSJ.
Nigeria has the world's 10th-largest oil reserves, with relatively low production.
Deal signed February 2009: China has provided a $25 billion loan to Rosneft and Transneft, two Russian oil transport and pipeline companies. This loan is to provide the shipment of oil over a 20 year period from Russia to China.
Background: The oil is being shipped from the East Siberian oil fields of Russia, and will amount to an estimated 241,000 barrels a day. It is a move to reduce China's dependence on Middle East oil and expand their regional activities.
Deal signed February 2009: China boosted its Russian oil investments by lending $25 billion to two Russian oil giants, Rosneft and Transneft, with the result being 15 million metric tons going to China a year.
Background: The deal represents 10% of China's yearly oil imports in 2009 numbers. A new pipeline between the two countries is set to begin operation before the year's end.
Deal signed August 2009: China National Offshore Oil Corp. paid $41 billion for rights on liquefied natural gas from Queensland, Australia for the next 20 years. The deal will result in 3.6 million metric tons of LNG being transported to China every year.
Background: The deal was hailed as the largest trade deal in Australian history. The resource-rich country is eager to increase trade with China, even as the Chinese controversially jailed Australian employees of Rio Tinto.
Deal signed October 2004: Sinopec, the Chinese state oil company, signed a $70 billion deal with Iran for liquefied natural gas. The deal sees 250 million tons of LNG head to China over 30 years for the development of the Yadavaran area.
Background: China continues to pursue oil and gas deals with Iran, with the U.S. government increasingly upset over these actions. As of 2009, China was considering another $43 billion in investment in the country.
