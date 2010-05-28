Meanwhile, Here Are 20 Signs That China Is Cornering The Global Oil Market

In response to the BP’s Deepwater Horizon disaster, President Obama has launched a 6 month moratorium on new deepwater exploration contracts and other oil drilling restrictions.



But China isn’t stopping.

Just this month, state-owned Chinese companies have signed contracts worth over $50 billion in Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Iraq, Venezuela, and Nigeria.

Most deal include an export clause, locking down energy supplies for the growing Chinese economy. If America’s demand ever increases, these deals would present a serious problem.

And Beijing has no qualms about offshore drilling.

