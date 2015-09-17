The 20 biggest changes coming to your iPhone and iPad

Apple

Besides a refreshed design, Apple focused heavily on improving Siri's brain this year. The digital assistant knows more about your camera roll, so if you tell it to 'Show me photos from Utah last August,' and you'll see the photos you took when you were there.

If you're looking at a webpage in Safari, you can tell Siri to 'Remind me about this tomorrow morning.' Siri will create a reminder and automatically include the link.

Siri also integrates with movie sites like Vevo, Vimeo, and YouTube for searches. If you ask it for movie times, Siri will show you a list with nearby theatres and reviews from the reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. For restaurant recommendations, Siri pulls data from Yelp reviews. It can also look up sport scores.

You can even ask Siri to download apps from the App Store and podcasts from Apple's Podcasts app.