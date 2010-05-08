20% Of Goldman's Shareholders Want To Take Away One Of Lloyd Blankfein's Jobs

I have humble upbringings!

So Blankfein’s jobs are safe.Shareholders just turned down splitting up chairman and CEO positions, according to the Wall Street Journal, which is live-blogging the event.



But 19.1% of shareholders voted against it, which is significant considering these are people making money from an investment in Goldman. We’d think they’d be the ones most in support of Blankfein staying.

That’s why it’s no real surprise that most of Goldman’s shareholders support him staying in both roles. They already clapped loudly in support of Goldman’s keeping the CEO and Chairman position joined.

It’s more suprising that a full one-fifth of them want him to step down as chairman. That’s a pretty large number.

Maybe his resignation really is coming soon.

