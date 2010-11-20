20% Of Coaches Who Get A Vote Of Confidence Are Fired Within A Month

When a coach is on the proverbial “hot seat,” teams, management, and players often come to his defence by proclaiming, “He’s our coach.”



According to the Wall Street Journal, in the 60 times that phrase was uttered between November 2005 and November 2008, the coach was fired within a week six times. The coach was fired within a month 12 times.

This news comes as no surprise to fans. In fact, earlier this month Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Wade Phillips would be the coach for the rest of the season, only to fire him after the Cowboys’ next loss. Jones didn’t utter the money phrase – though some of his players did – but the vote of confidence proved to be a sign of pending disaster nonetheless.

As for Brad Childress, well, it’s only been twelve days since DT Kevin Williams had this to say about the Vikings head man: “He’s our coach.”

