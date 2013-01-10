The 20 North American Cities With The Worst Traffic

Photo: Flickr / Creative Commons

Every quarter, car navigation system maker TomTom releases the results of its Congestion Index, a breakdown of traffic in North American cities.



The results for Q2 of 2012 (April — June), compiled from GPS readings, may not be shocking (New York, LA, and Houston all make the list), but looking at the 20 cities in North America with the worst traffic, there are a few surprises.

The congestion figure, expressed as a percentage, represents the increase in overall driving times when compared to a “free flow situation” — when there is little traffic, such as at night.

#20 Baltimore Congestion: 15% increase in driving time over no traffic Morning peak: 26% increase Evening peak: 40% increase Congestion figures from the TomTom report are found by comparing travel times (from TomTom's database of anonymous speed measurements) during peak hours with times while driving in no traffic. #19 Boston Congestion: 16% increase in driving time over no traffic Morning peak: 28% increase Evening peak: 35% increase Congestion figures from the TomTom report are found by comparing travel times (from TomTom's database of anonymous speed measurements) during peak hours with times while driving in no traffic. #18 Dallas-Fort Worth Congestion: 16% increase in driving time over no traffic Morning peak: 32% increase Evening peak: 41% increase Congestion figures from the TomTom report are found by comparing travel times (from TomTom's database of anonymous speed measurements) during peak hours with times while driving in no traffic. #17 Philadelphia Congestion: 17% increase in driving time over no traffic Morning peak: 29% increase Evening peak: 37% increase Congestion figures from the TomTom report are found by comparing travel times (from TomTom's database of anonymous speed measurements) during peak hours with times while driving in no traffic. #16 Calgary Congestion: 17% increase in driving time over no traffic Morning peak: 17% increase Evening peak: 22% increase Congestion figures from the TomTom report are found by comparing travel times (from TomTom's database of anonymous speed measurements) during peak hours with times while driving in no traffic. #15 New York City Congestion: 17% increase in driving time over no traffic Morning peak: 32% increase Evening peak: 41% increase Congestion figures from the TomTom report are found by comparing travel times (from TomTom's database of anonymous speed measurements) during peak hours with times while driving in no traffic. #14 Chicago Congestion: 19% increase in driving time over no traffic Morning peak: 27% increase Evening peak: 43% increase Congestion figures from the TomTom report are found by comparing travel times (from TomTom's database of anonymous speed measurements) during peak hours with times while driving in no traffic. #13 San Diego Congestion: 19% increase in driving time over no traffic Morning peak: 33% increase Evening peak: 47% increase Congestion figures from the TomTom report are found by comparing travel times (from TomTom's database of anonymous speed measurements) during peak hours with times while driving in no traffic. #12 Montreal Congestion: 20% increase in driving time over no traffic Morning peak: 37% increase Evening peak: 63% increase Congestion figures from the TomTom report are found by comparing travel times (from TomTom's database of anonymous speed measurements) during peak hours with times while driving in no traffic. #11 Atlanta Congestion: 21% increase in driving time over no traffic Morning peak: 38% increase Evening peak: 51% increase Congestion figures from the TomTom report are found by comparing travel times (from TomTom's database of anonymous speed measurements) during peak hours with times while driving in no traffic. #10 Ottawa Congestion: 21% increase in driving time over no traffic Morning peak: 38% increase Evening peak: 51% increase Congestion figures from the TomTom report are found by comparing travel times (from TomTom's database of anonymous speed measurements) during peak hours with times while driving in no traffic. #9 Toronto Congestion: 22% increase in driving time over no traffic Morning peak: 47% increase Evening peak: 56% increase Congestion figures from the TomTom report are found by comparing travel times (from TomTom's database of anonymous speed measurements) during peak hours with times while driving in no traffic. #8 Houston Congestion: 23% increase in driving time over no traffic Morning peak: 41% increase Evening peak: 65% increase Congestion figures from the TomTom report are found by comparing travel times (from TomTom's database of anonymous speed measurements) during peak hours with times while driving in no traffic. #7 Washington, D.C. Congestion: 24% increase in driving time over no traffic Morning peak: 44% increase Evening peak: 56% increase Congestion figures from the TomTom report are found by comparing travel times (from TomTom's database of anonymous speed measurements) during peak hours with times while driving in no traffic. #6 San Francisco Congestion: 25% increase in driving time over no traffic Morning peak: 51% increase Evening peak: 62% increase Congestion figures from the TomTom report are found by comparing travel times (from TomTom's database of anonymous speed measurements) during peak hours with times while driving in no traffic. #5 Tampa Congestion: 25% increase in driving time over no traffic Morning peak: 31% increase Evening peak: 59% increase Congestion figures from the TomTom report are found by comparing travel times (from TomTom's database of anonymous speed measurements) during peak hours with times while driving in no traffic. #4 Seattle Congestion: 25% increase in driving time over no traffic Morning peak: 48% increase Evening peak: 70% increase Congestion figures from the TomTom report are found by comparing travel times (from TomTom's database of anonymous speed measurements) during peak hours with times while driving in no traffic. #3 Miami Congestion: 26% increase in driving time over no traffic Morning peak: 42% increase Evening peak: 54% increase Congestion figures from the TomTom report are found by comparing travel times (from TomTom's database of anonymous speed measurements) during peak hours with times while driving in no traffic. #2 Vancouver Congestion: 30% increase in driving time over no traffic Morning peak: 51% increase Evening peak: 65% increase Congestion figures from the TomTom report are found by comparing travel times (from TomTom's database of anonymous speed measurements) during peak hours with times while driving in no traffic. #1 Los Angeles Congestion: 33% increase in driving time over no traffic Morning peak: 56% increase Evening peak: 77% increase Congestion figures from the TomTom report are found by comparing travel times (from TomTom's database of anonymous speed measurements) during peak hours with times while driving in no traffic. Now see where getting around on public transit will cost you the most. DON'T MISS: The 20 Most Expensive Public Transportation Systems In The World

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.