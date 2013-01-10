The 20 North American Cities With The Worst Traffic

Alex Davies
Every quarter, car navigation system maker TomTom releases the results of its Congestion Index, a breakdown of traffic in North American cities.

The results for Q2 of 2012 (April — June), compiled from GPS readings, may not be shocking (New York, LA, and Houston all make the list), but looking at the 20 cities in North America with the worst traffic, there are a few surprises.

The congestion figure, expressed as a percentage, represents the increase in overall driving times when compared to a “free flow situation” — when there is little traffic, such as at night.

#20 Baltimore

Congestion: 15% increase in driving time over no traffic

Morning peak: 26% increase

Evening peak: 40% increase

#19 Boston

Congestion: 16% increase in driving time over no traffic

Morning peak: 28% increase

Evening peak: 35% increase

#18 Dallas-Fort Worth

Congestion: 16% increase in driving time over no traffic

Morning peak: 32% increase

Evening peak: 41% increase

#17 Philadelphia

Congestion: 17% increase in driving time over no traffic

Morning peak: 29% increase

Evening peak: 37% increase

#16 Calgary

Congestion: 17% increase in driving time over no traffic

Morning peak: 17% increase

Evening peak: 22% increase

#15 New York City

Congestion: 17% increase in driving time over no traffic

Morning peak: 32% increase

Evening peak: 41% increase

#14 Chicago

Congestion: 19% increase in driving time over no traffic

Morning peak: 27% increase

Evening peak: 43% increase

#13 San Diego

Congestion: 19% increase in driving time over no traffic

Morning peak: 33% increase

Evening peak: 47% increase

#12 Montreal

Congestion: 20% increase in driving time over no traffic

Morning peak: 37% increase

Evening peak: 63% increase

#11 Atlanta

Congestion: 21% increase in driving time over no traffic

Morning peak: 38% increase

Evening peak: 51% increase

#10 Ottawa

Congestion: 21% increase in driving time over no traffic

Morning peak: 38% increase

Evening peak: 51% increase

#9 Toronto

Congestion: 22% increase in driving time over no traffic

Morning peak: 47% increase

Evening peak: 56% increase

#8 Houston

Congestion: 23% increase in driving time over no traffic

Morning peak: 41% increase

Evening peak: 65% increase

#7 Washington, D.C.

Congestion: 24% increase in driving time over no traffic

Morning peak: 44% increase

Evening peak: 56% increase

#6 San Francisco

Congestion: 25% increase in driving time over no traffic

Morning peak: 51% increase

Evening peak: 62% increase

#5 Tampa

Congestion: 25% increase in driving time over no traffic

Morning peak: 31% increase

Evening peak: 59% increase

#4 Seattle

Congestion: 25% increase in driving time over no traffic

Morning peak: 48% increase

Evening peak: 70% increase

#3 Miami

Congestion: 26% increase in driving time over no traffic

Morning peak: 42% increase

Evening peak: 54% increase

#2 Vancouver

Congestion: 30% increase in driving time over no traffic

Morning peak: 51% increase

Evening peak: 65% increase

#1 Los Angeles

Congestion: 33% increase in driving time over no traffic

Morning peak: 56% increase

Evening peak: 77% increase

