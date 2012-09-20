20 Stocks That Traders Are Shorting Like Crazy

Photo: David July via Flickr
Even as the market heads higher on the back of unlimited quantitative easing, investors are betting a number of companies are going to see shares tumble.According to the most recent data available (end of August), more than 50 stocks trading on the NYSE have short interest above 25 per cent of float.
But that’s not always a good sign of where you should place your chips — we’ve already seen one big trade on this list backfire for investors.
Ticker: SPF
Description: Housing
Short Interest: 33.0 per cent
3 Month Return: +34.2 per cent
Comment: Shares in SPF have run up to a 52 week high as housing data continues to improve in the country -- and short interest has started to decline.
Source: Bloomberg, Dow Jones
Ticker: PPO
Description: Polymer membrane developer
Short interest: 33.6 per cent
3 Month Return: -8.9 per cent
Comment: Polypore's stock plummeted at the end of the summer after the company reported higher costs and declining revenues.
Source: Bloomberg, NASDAQ
Ticker: AXR
Description: Land Development and Media Services
Short interest: 33.7 per cent
3 Month Return: +52.6 per cent
Comment: AMREP's loss widened in its fiscal first quarter, which it reported in September. The company blamed poor newspaper delivery orders (AMREP delivers papers and magazines for a number of major publications).
Source: Bloomberg, Company Filings
Ticker: LRN
Description: Education
Short interest: 34.1 per cent
3 Month Return: -4.1 per cent
Comment: Short interest has surged more than 21 per cent over the summer as concerns of the for-profit firm's ability to gain share in public schools increased.
Source: Bloomberg, Seeking Alpha
Ticker: SAM
Description: Beer
Short interest: 34.8 per cent
3 Month Return: -5.2 per cent
Comment: Second-quarter earnings slid 49 per cent from a prior-year glass recall settlement and increased spending on brand investments and saw barley costs rise.
Source: Bloomberg, Dow Jones
Ticker: FIO
Description: Computer Hardware
Short interest: 35.6 per cent
3 Month Return: +46.2 per cent
Comment: Fusion-io was weighed down as a number of major computer manufacturers gave weak guidance for 2012 and 2013.
Source: Bloomberg, Washington Business Journal
Ticker: DOLE
Description: Food
Short interest: 36.9 per cent
3 Month Return: +54.7 per cent
Comment: The company's massive debt has worried investors, but the recent sale of two businesses for $1.7 billion has sent the stock higher.
Source: Bloomberg, The New York Times
Ticker: ONE
Description: Education
Short interest: 38.2 per cent
3 Month Return: +20.2 per cent
Comment: Higher One has been signaled out for poor lending practices to students that included hidden fees.
Source: Bloomberg, Columbus Dispatch
Ticker: GME
Description: Retail
Short interest: 38.6 per cent
3 Month Return: +24.1 per cent
Comment: A long-running member of this list, the company can't shake fears that it will be the next Circuit City. It was recently declared a takeover target.
Source: Bloomberg, Smart Money
Ticker: SVU
Description: Retail
Short interest: 40.1 per cent
3 Month Return: -47.2 per cent
Comment: The company's stock has collapsed since it announced it was suspending dividends and reviewing its entire strategy. Recently, Supervalu said it would lay off some employees as it restructures.
Source: Bloomberg, Businessweek
Ticker: JCP
Description: Retail
Short interest: 40.2 per cent
3 Month Return: +31.7 per cent
Comment: JC Penney has been dogged by a slow and capital intensive turnaround that has sent same-store sales lower.
Source: Bloomberg
Ticker: ZZ
Description: Mattresses
Short interest: 40.7 per cent
3 Month Return: +12.7 per cent
Comment: Short interest in Sealy jumped following a big miss from rival Tempur Pedic and concerns over its debt burden.
Source: Bloomberg, Tempur Pedic Company Filing
Ticker: RGR
Description: Firearms
Short interest: 42.7 per cent
3 Month Return: +34.6 per cent
Comment: The company has had difficulty keeping up with demand for its products and has had to halt orders already this year.
Source: Bloomberg, MarketWatch
Ticker: AM
Description: Card producer
Short interest: 44.1 per cent
3 Month Return: +2.7 per cent
Comment: Investors remain unconvinced after the company's $75 million share repurchase this summer.
Source: Bloomberg, Dow Jones
Ticker: KBH
Description: Homebuilder
Short interest: 44.4
3 Month Return: +53.9 per cent
Comment: The company remains hamstrung by debt concerns even as confidence grows that the housing bottom has come and gone.
Source: Bloomberg, Dow Jones
Ticker: P
Description: Internet music
Short interest: 46.6 per cent
3 Month Return: -9.3 per cent
Comment: The breakout online music streamer is now facing stiff competition from Samsung and Spotify, and it has had difficulty monetizing its mobile platform.
Source: Bloomberg, Wall Street Cheat Sheet
Ticker: USNA
Description: Nutritional supplements
Short interest: 47.7 per cent
3 Month Return: +22.1 per cent
Comment: The stock continues to move in lockstep with Herbalife, whose price has yet to recover from David Einhorn's negative call in May.
Source: Bloomberg, Google
Ticker: YELP
Description: Internet Services
Short interest: 50.8 per cent
3 Month Return: +20.4 per cent
Comment: Short interest in Yelp heading into the company's lockup expiration, after investors expected big sales. But that wasn't the case, and shares shot higher.
Source: Bloomberg, Benzinga
Ticker: HGG
Description: Retail
Short interest: 54.8
3 Month Return: -20.2 per cent
Comment: Perhaps the longest denizen of this list. The company cut guidance for FY2013.
Source: Bloomberg, Company Filings
