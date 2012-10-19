The 20 Most Expensive Hotel Rooms In America

Photo: Mii Amo

When it comes to luxury accommodations, the most expensive hotel rooms in America can be found in the scenic west.Hotel booking website Luxury-Hotels.com just released a list of the 20 most expensive American hotel rooms, which range in price from $767 per night to a mind-boggling $2,279 per night.



Some of the luxury amenities that were offered included complimentary wine and a free mountain bike to use upon arrival.

#20 Post Ranch Inn in Big Sur, California looks out on stunning views of the California coastline and costs an average of $767 a night.

#19 The Lodge at Pebble Beach in California has a gorgeous golf course right on the ocean, and costs $811 per night.

#18 Beach Village at the Del in San Diego, California has spectacular ocean views, and costs $813 a night.

#17 Glenmere Mansion in Chester, New York was once the retreat of the Goelet family, and hosted royalty, aristocracy, and leading artists of the day. It retails for $815 a night.

#16 Little Palm Island Resort in Little Torch Key, Florida earns its price of $840 a night with an impressive list of awards, including 2nd place in Travel + Leisure's Top 500 World's Best Hotels.

#15 The SkyLOFTS at MGM Grand in Las Vegas is $842 a night (not including amenities), and has an espresso machine is every loft, an environment remote, and complimentary Bulgari bath products.

#14 Calistoga Ranch in Calistoga, California is located in an Upper Napa Valley canyon, and has a yoga deck and pool overlooking the area vineyards. It costs $920 a night.

#13 Casa Palermo in Pebble Beach, California is a Mediterranean-style estate that overlooks Caramel Bay and the Del Monte Forest. It costs $994, not including amenities.

#12 Triple Creek Ranch in Darby, Montana costs $1004 a night (including meals and certain activities), and has log cabins and a large lodge, all set against the backdrop of the Montana Rockies.

#11 Wheatleigh Hotel in Lenox, Massachusetts is a gorgeous Florentine palazzo built in 1893 that sits atop a Berkshire knoll overlooking mountains and a lake. It costs $1006 a night and includes all meals.

#10 The Resort at Paws Up in Greenough, Montana is a 37,000-acre working cattle ranch with luxury amenities and pristine views of Blackfoot Valley for $1021 a night, including all meals.

#9 The Villa by Barton G in Miami Beach has Italian marble bathrooms, a thousand-mosaic-tile pool, and private rooftop lounge for $1056 a night, not including amenities.

#8 Auberge du Soleil in Rutherford, California is $1085 (not including amenities), and was modelled after a centuries-old monastery with incredible views of Napa Valley.

#7 Amangiri in Canyon Point, Utah costs $1284 (including select activities), and looks towards the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.

#6 Firehole Ranch in West Yellowstone, Montana only allows 20 guests per week to maintain its peaceful and personalised environment, and costs $1414 (including all meals and certain activities).

#5 Mii Amo & Spa in Sedona, Arizona is as much a spa as it is a hotel, and costs $1560 a night including all meals and select activities.

#4 Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont likes to think of itself as beyond inclusive, and with good reason — they provide complimentary wine at any time, same-day laundry service, afternoon pastries, and more for $1698 a night.

#3 Brush Creek Ranch in Saratoga, Wyoming is a 19th century working cattle ranch that costs $1770 per night, including meals and certain activities.

#2 The Point in Saranac Lake, New York costs $1848 a night (with all meals included) and has sweeping lake views, custom-made beds, and over-sized baths in each room.

#1 The Ranch at Rock Creek in Philipsburg, Montana is nestled at the base of the John Long Mountains, and costs a staggering $2279 a night. It includes all meals and a mountain bike for each guest upon arrival. Methodology: Rankings are based on the average rate for the most affordable double room calculated for the period spanning June to September 2012 from hotels' websites or drawn from the leading hotel-booking sites. Only hotels offering a minimum of 10 rooms were considered.

