The Most Insane Moments In The History Of Athlete Twitter Accounts

Twitter created a new medium in which professional athletes could communicate with the larger world. No longer were they hidden behind PR speak or the boring venue of a post-game press conference.They can easily share what’s on their mind.
And while most tweets from sports figures are fairly innocent, these are not.
What follows [sic’ed throughout] is an assortment of the most regrettable tweets sent out by athletes.
A few dabble in homophobia, while one links to a video showing the athlete in question eating petroleum-based products. One player even tells the world about their future book plans.
Deets On The Tweets: LJ is a multiple-offender in the Twitterverse. After a game against the San Diego Chargers, Johnson decided to throw his coach, Todd Haley, under the bus. A fan took exception to his criticisms, and LJ tweeted back a condescending message that was compounded with a gay slur.
The Chiefs ended up releasing the running back a few days later.
Deets On The Tweets: Immediately following the news of Osama Bin Laden being killed by the United States, Reshard Mendenhall took the Devil's Advocate role to new heights.
Deets On The Tweets: LeBron created his Twitter account around the same time as the Decision, and he has been on the receiving end of several mean tweets ever since. One time, LeBron decided it was 'Hater Day' and retweeted all the terrible stuff people have been saying to him. One of the tweets is especially offensive.
Deets On The Tweets: Ex-San Diego Charger and technically current New York Jet corner back Antonio Cromartie was fined $2,500 for criticising the food given to himself and his teammates. It may be the most bizarre reason for a fine in the history of the league.
A more controversial tweet directed at Matt Hasselbeck was sent out by Cromartie earlier this year.
Deets On The Tweets: Villanueva has gotten in trouble before for tweeting during halftime, but his most notable tweet came when he said that Celtics forward Kevin Garnett called him a cancer patient. KG said that he did no such thing, but many NBA players took issue with Villanueva for violating the unwritten law about keeping trash talk on the court.
Deets On The Tweets: Brandon Jennings ended up deleting his Twitter account after getting into a tweet war with then-Lakers reserve player Jordan Farmar.
Only problem was that it wasn't the real Jordan Farmar.
Deets On The Tweets: Even though Brian Ching was playing for the U.S. National team at the time, he felt that his club team was wronged during a game. Ching wanted to shout from the rooftops the injustices the Houston Dynamo had inflicted upon them by a purportedly rogue official. Instead of a rooftop, Ching settled for his own Twitter account.
MLS didn't feel the same way about Ching's claims and he was fined $500 bucks.
Deets On The Tweets: Gilbert Arenas made light of his legal troubles when the press got a hold of the 'gun in the locker room' incident.
His Twitter account was deleted quickly.
Deets On The Tweets: J.R. Smith had a habit of replacing the letter 'C' with 'K' in all of his Tweets, which caused people to believe that he was a Blood. One tweet that was especially interesting said, 'Vegas here I kome!
Deets Of The Tweets: Starbury used his Twitter account to post links to videos of himself doing various things that are considered weird in most social situations. Among those things are a video of himself getting into car crash, and this infamous one where he eats Vaseline.
Deets On The Tweets: Kawika Mitchell of the Buffalo Bills is not the their GM, but he is their linebacker. However, Kawika has made it clear that in the hypothetical situation where he would be deciding who gets to play for the Bills, Richie Incognito wouldn't be on the team.
Deets On The Tweets: Kat Stacks is a groupie who claims she has slept with several celebrities. Carmelo Anthony had an issue with her and offered $5,000 to anyone who would tape themselves hitting Kat in the face. Carmelo claimed his Twitter account was hacked, and Stacks tweeted that she filed a police report. (You don't want to go to her Twitter page. Trust me.)
So far, nothing has come of the tweet.
Deets On The Tweets: NBA forward Michael Beasley tweeted a photo of his back tattoo for all of his followers. Also in the picture was a bottle of 7 Up and a few bags that appeared to be filled with marijuana. (For a clearer image, click here).
The content of the bags was never confirmed, but Beasley did check into rehab not long after this incident.
Deets On The Tweets: Former roided slugger Jose Canseco has practically no filter when he tweets. From venting about how much he hates riding horses with his daughter, to giving his followers up to the minute details on how Major League Baseball is trying to ruin his life, Canseco has talked about practically everything.
Jose's girlfriend uses his Twitter account from time to time too.
Deets On The Tweets: After defeating South Carolina, former Kentucky Wildcat and current unsigned Green Bay Packer draft pick Randal Cobb had some harsh words for the Kentucky fans.
Cobb apologized profusely not too long after the tweets made the rounds on the internet.
Deets On The Tweets: Former Cleveland Brown Brandon McDonald did not mince words when he caught wind that the division rival Cincinnati Bengals had signed receiver Terrell Owens. T.O. got the last laugh since McDonald was cut from the Browns before the season even started.
McDonald is now with the Detroit Lions.
Deets On The Tweets: Marcus Jordan was sick of hearing people comparing Kobe Bryant to his father, Michael Jordan. This was a surprising tweet since Kobe Bryant has a big endorsement deal with Nike, and Marcus cares about Nike more than anyone that isn't his father.
