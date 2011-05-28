The Most Insane Moments In The History Of Athlete Twitter Accounts

Photo: AP

Twitter created a new medium in which professional athletes could communicate with the larger world. No longer were they hidden behind PR speak or the boring venue of a post-game press conference.They can easily share what’s on their mind.



And while most tweets from sports figures are fairly innocent, these are not.

What follows [sic’ed throughout] is an assortment of the most regrettable tweets sent out by athletes.

A few dabble in homophobia, while one links to a video showing the athlete in question eating petroleum-based products. One player even tells the world about their future book plans.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.