20 Stocks Under The Control Of Hedge Funds

Goldman Sachs recently released its new “Hedge Fund Trend Monitor,” giving clients a glimpse into the investment moves and strategies by 708 of the world’s biggest funds.

In the report, Goldman lays out the 20 most “concentrated” stocks, meaning a large share of their market capitalisation is owned in aggregate by hedge funds.

In upward trending markets, buying these 20 stocks has been a successful strategy. Less so in a “choppy or flat” market. From the report:

The “most concentrated” stocks lagged for most of 2007 and 2008, but significantly outperformed in 2009 (81.4% vs. 26.5%) and 2010 (15.9% vs. 15.1%). Our “most concentrated” basket underperformed the S&P 500 by 391 bp in 2011 (-1.8% vs. 2.1%) but outperformed by 814 bp in 2012 (24.1% vs. 16.0%). We ranked the stocks based on the percentage of equity cap owned by hedge funds and included the three funds with the largest stake.

20. E*TRADE Financial Ticker: ETFC Sector: Investment Banking & Brokerage % owned by hedge funds: 18% 2Q Return: 18% YTD Return: 63% Major Owners: Omega Advisors (7.9 million shares), Select Equity Group (7.6 million shares), Southpoint Capital Advisors (7.5 million shares) Source: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg 19. Legg Mason Ticker: LM Sector: Asset Management & Custody Banks % owned by hedge funds: 18% 2Q Return: -3% YTD Return: 29% Major Owners: Trian Fund Management (12.8 million shares), Greenlight Capital (2.3 million shares), QVT Financial (842,000 shares) Source: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg 18. Wyndham Worldwide Ticker: WYN Sector: Hotels Resorts & Cruise Lines % owned by hedge funds: 18% 2Q Return: -11% YTD Return: 13% Major Owners: Iridian Asset Management (5.4 million shares), Lone Pine Capital (4.7 million shares), Partner Fund Management (2.9 million shares) Source: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg 17. Zoetis Inc Ticker: ZTS Sector: Pharma % owned by hedge funds: 19% 2Q Return: -7% YTD Return: NM Major Owners: Pentwater Capital Management (16.1 million shares), SAC Capital Advisors (7.5 million shares), DE Shaw & Company (6.1 million shares) Source: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg 16. Dollar Tree Ticker: DLTR Sector: General Merchandise Stores % owned by hedge funds: 19% 2Q Return: 5% YTD Return: 26% Major Owners: Lone Pine Capital (8 million shares), Eton Park Capital Management (5.7 million shares), Blue Ridge Capital (4.2 million shares) Source: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg 15. Beam Inc. Ticker: BEAM Sector: Distillers & Vintners % owned by hedge funds: 19% 2Q Return: 0% YTD Return: 3% Major Owners: Pershing Square (20.8 million shares), Citadel Advisors (1.3 million shares), York Capital Management (929,000 shares) Source: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg 14. Motorola Solutions Ticker: MSI Sector: Communications Equipment % owned by hedge funds: 20% 2Q Return: -9% YTD Return: 3% Major Owners: ValueAct Holdings (28.9 million shares), Fir Tree Incorporated (8 million shares), Iridian Asset Management (4 million shares) Source: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg 13. WPX Energy Ticker: WPX Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production % owned by hedge funds: 20% 2Q Return: 18% YTD Return: 24% Major Owners: Taconic Capital Advisors (12.8 million shares), Levin Capital Strategies (3.4 million shares), Encompass Capital Advisors (3.3 million shares) Source: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg 12. LyondellBasell Industries NV Ticker: LYB Sector: Commodity Chemicals % owned by hedge funds: 20% 2Q Return: 5% YTD Return: 21% Major Owners: Viking Global Investors (10.5 million shares), Discovery Capital Management (4.5 million shares), DE Shaw & Company (3.5 million shares) Source: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg 11. Tripadvisor Ticker: TRIP Sector: Internet Retail % owned by hedge funds: 20% 2Q Return: 16% YTD Return: 68% Major Owners: Pennant Capital Management (3.4 million shares), Coatue Management (3.3 million shares), Par Capital Management (3.1 million shares) Source: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg 10. Netflix Ticker: NFLX Sector: Internet Retail % owned by hedge funds: 21% 2Q Return: 12% YTD Return: 174% Major Owners: Icahn Associates (5.5 million shares), Coatue Management (1 million shares), Arrowstreet Cap (950,000 shares) Source: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg 9. Goodyear Ticker: GT Sector: Tires & Rubber % owned by hedge funds: 22% 2Q Return: 21% YTD Return: 36% Major Owners: Appaloosa Management (22 million shares), SAC Capital Advisors (9.3 million shares), Lombard Odier Asset Management (2.4 million shares) Source: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg 8. CBRE Group Ticker: CBG Sector: Real Estate Services % owned by hedge funds: 23% 2Q Return: -7% YTD Return: 11% Major Owners: ValueAct Holdings (32 million shares), Blum Capital Partners (15 million shares), Select Equity Group (6.3 million shares) Source: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg 7. Tenet Healthcare Ticker: THC Sector: Health Care Facilities % owned by hedge funds: 24% 2Q Return: -3% YTD Return: 24% Major Owners: Glenview Capital Management (9.8 million shares), Samlyn Capital (2.1 million shares), Blue Ridge Capital (2.1 million shares) Source: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg 6. Family Dollar Stores Ticker: FDO Sector: General Merchandise Stores % owned by hedge funds: 24% 2Q Return: 6% YTD Return: 13% Major Owners: Trian Fund Management (8.3 million shares), Paulson & Co (7.4 million shares), Highfields Capital Management (3.1 million shares) Source: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg 3. H&R Block Ticker: HRB Sector: Specialised Consumer Services % owned by hedge funds: 26% 2Q Return: -5% YTD Return: 62% Major Owners: Viking Global Investors (30 million shares), Lone Pine Capital (7.6 million shares), Hoplite Capital Management (7 million shares) Source: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg 2. Constellation Brands Ticker: STZ Sector: Distillers & Vintners % owned by hedge funds: 30% 2Q Return: 9% YTD Return: 51% Major Owners: Kensico Capital Management (7.1 million shares), Senator Investment Group (4.1 million shares), Corvex Management (4 million shares) Source: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg 1. J.C. Penney Ticker: JCP Sector: Department Stores % owned by hedge funds: 36% 2Q Return: 13% YTD Return: -30% Major Owners: Pershing Square (39 million shares), Soros Fund Management (19 million shares), Perry Corp (16 million shares) Source: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg

