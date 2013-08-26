20 Stocks Under The Control Of Hedge Funds

Goldman Sachs recently released its new “Hedge Fund Trend Monitor,” giving clients a glimpse into the investment moves and strategies by 708 of the world’s biggest funds.
In the report, Goldman lays out the 20 most “concentrated” stocks, meaning a large share of their market capitalisation is owned in aggregate by hedge funds.
In upward trending markets, buying these 20 stocks has been a successful strategy. Less so in a “choppy or flat” market. From the report:
The “most concentrated” stocks lagged for most of 2007 and 2008, but significantly outperformed in 2009 (81.4% vs. 26.5%) and 2010 (15.9% vs. 15.1%). Our “most concentrated” basket underperformed the S&P 500 by 391 bp in 2011 (-1.8% vs. 2.1%) but outperformed by 814 bp in 2012 (24.1% vs. 16.0%).
We ranked the stocks based on the percentage of equity cap owned by hedge funds and included the three funds with the largest stake.
Ticker: LM
Sector: Asset Management & Custody Banks
% owned by hedge funds: 18%
2Q Return: -3%
YTD Return: 29%
Major Owners: Trian Fund Management (12.8 million shares), Greenlight Capital (2.3 million shares), QVT Financial (842,000 shares)
Source: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg
Ticker: WYN
Sector: Hotels Resorts & Cruise Lines
% owned by hedge funds: 18%
2Q Return: -11%
YTD Return: 13%
Major Owners: Iridian Asset Management (5.4 million shares), Lone Pine Capital (4.7 million shares), Partner Fund Management (2.9 million shares)
Source: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg
Ticker: ZTS
Sector: Pharma
% owned by hedge funds: 19%
2Q Return: -7%
YTD Return: NM
Major Owners: Pentwater Capital Management (16.1 million shares), SAC Capital Advisors (7.5 million shares), DE Shaw & Company (6.1 million shares)
Source: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg
Ticker: DLTR
Sector: General Merchandise Stores
% owned by hedge funds: 19%
2Q Return: 5%
YTD Return: 26%
Major Owners: Lone Pine Capital (8 million shares), Eton Park Capital Management (5.7 million shares), Blue Ridge Capital (4.2 million shares)
Source: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg
Ticker: BEAM
Sector: Distillers & Vintners
% owned by hedge funds: 19%
2Q Return: 0%
YTD Return: 3%
Major Owners: Pershing Square (20.8 million shares), Citadel Advisors (1.3 million shares), York Capital Management (929,000 shares)
Source: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg
Ticker: MSI
Sector: Communications Equipment
% owned by hedge funds: 20%
2Q Return: -9%
YTD Return: 3%
Major Owners: ValueAct Holdings (28.9 million shares), Fir Tree Incorporated (8 million shares), Iridian Asset Management (4 million shares)
Source: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg
Ticker: WPX
Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
% owned by hedge funds: 20%
2Q Return: 18%
YTD Return: 24%
Major Owners: Taconic Capital Advisors (12.8 million shares), Levin Capital Strategies (3.4 million shares), Encompass Capital Advisors (3.3 million shares)
Source: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg
Ticker: LYB
Sector: Commodity Chemicals
% owned by hedge funds: 20%
2Q Return: 5%
YTD Return: 21%
Major Owners: Viking Global Investors (10.5 million shares), Discovery Capital Management (4.5 million shares), DE Shaw & Company (3.5 million shares)
Source: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg
Ticker: TRIP
Sector: Internet Retail
% owned by hedge funds: 20%
2Q Return: 16%
YTD Return: 68%
Major Owners: Pennant Capital Management (3.4 million shares), Coatue Management (3.3 million shares), Par Capital Management (3.1 million shares)
Source: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg
Ticker: CBG
Sector: Real Estate Services
% owned by hedge funds: 23%
2Q Return: -7%
YTD Return: 11%
Major Owners: ValueAct Holdings (32 million shares), Blum Capital Partners (15 million shares), Select Equity Group (6.3 million shares)
Source: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg
Ticker: THC
Sector: Health Care Facilities
% owned by hedge funds: 24%
2Q Return: -3%
YTD Return: 24%
Major Owners: Glenview Capital Management (9.8 million shares), Samlyn Capital (2.1 million shares), Blue Ridge Capital (2.1 million shares)
Source: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg
Ticker: FDO
Sector: General Merchandise Stores
% owned by hedge funds: 24%
2Q Return: 6%
YTD Return: 13%
Major Owners: Trian Fund Management (8.3 million shares), Paulson & Co (7.4 million shares), Highfields Capital Management (3.1 million shares)
Source: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg
Ticker: HRB
Sector: Specialised Consumer Services
% owned by hedge funds: 26%
2Q Return: -5%
YTD Return: 62%
Major Owners: Viking Global Investors (30 million shares), Lone Pine Capital (7.6 million shares), Hoplite Capital Management (7 million shares)
Source: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg
Ticker: STZ
Sector: Distillers & Vintners
% owned by hedge funds: 30%
2Q Return: 9%
YTD Return: 51%
Major Owners: Kensico Capital Management (7.1 million shares), Senator Investment Group (4.1 million shares), Corvex Management (4 million shares)
Source: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg
