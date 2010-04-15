20 More Tax Facts That Will Make Your Head Explode

Photo: davitydave on flickr

If your head didn’t explode from Reason’s awesome tax video, then take a look at the new list.



Pundits talk a lot about the growing tax share of the rich, and the 47% of Americans who don’t pay income tax. These arguments are somewhat unfair because they ignore the growing wealth disparity.

But they’re just two of many ridiculous facts that emerge in the bureaucratic mess of taxing the world’s biggest economy.

Most people are having a bad day. Thanks to inefficiency, everyone in America faces a rotten future.

