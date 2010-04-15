20 More Tax Facts That Will Make Your Head Explode

Photo: davitydave on flickr
If your head didn’t explode from Reason’s awesome tax video, then take a look at the new list.
Pundits talk a lot about the growing tax share of the rich, and the 47% of Americans who don’t pay income tax. These arguments are somewhat unfair because they ignore the growing wealth disparity.
But they’re just two of many ridiculous facts that emerge in the bureaucratic mess of taxing the world’s biggest economy.
Most people are having a bad day. Thanks to inefficiency, everyone in America faces a rotten future.
Troop number as of Feb. 28, 2010.
Data is net % to employee after social and income tax, for an unmarried person with a $100k salary. See Forbes for the full chart.
Dividend stock investors get taxed twice... first the company pays taxes on earnings, then you pay taxes on dividends.
700 wealthy Americans are donating their tax breaks this year back to the U.S. government... such as Bill Gates
CORPORATE TAX EVASION: GE made $10.3 billion in pre-tax income in 2008, but didn't have to pay a single cent in taxes
Here's how: GE has two divisions, one being the part that is a manufacturing and media company, the other its financial arm. GE Capital is U.S. based and had significant losses, which allowed it not to pay taxes, while the company's offshore divisions made gains it did not have to pay taxes on.
Source: Motley Fool
BUSTED: In 1997, Wesley Snipes reported his adjusted income as $0, when according to the government his income was over $7 million.
CORPORATE TAX EVASION: Bank of America paid no taxes in 2009, even though it made $4.4 billion income.
Here's how: Bank of America utilized a series of tax deductions for losses to offset its taxes, while also taking advantage of the government's $49 billion backstop for credit losses.
Source: Forbes
CORPORATE TAX EVASION: Molson Coors paid no taxes in 2009, and was actually paid $14.7 million by the government.
Here's how: The company used its UK and Canadian based businesses to house gains, paying lower taxes in those countries. Coors also deferred taxes to future years.
Source: Denver Post
BUSTED: In 2009, Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner stumbled through his confirmation after it was revealed he failed to pay taxes of $42,000 on IMF income.
Here's why the rich are carrying more of the tax burden: because they are gaining wealth faster than the tax rate is declining!
