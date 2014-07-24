20 Mind-Bending Statistics About Life In Modern Australia

Photo: Ian Waldie, Getty / File

We all know that we’re living longer, the average age increasing and turning Australia grey.

But where in Australia is the lowest death rate? Which age group owns and earns more? How expensive will houses be when Generation Z thinks about retirement? What impact has multi-screening have on overall screen time? How many Australians skip breakfast?

Social demographers Mccrindle have compiled a list of 50 interesting statistics about Australia. Here’s a selection from Mccrindle’s list – you can see the rest here.

If Australia was a city, at 23.5 million it would still only be the world’s 7th largest (after Tokyo, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Jakarta, Seoul and Delhi)

Western Australia grows by more people every 48 hours than Tasmania adds every year (500 people).

Tax rates might be rising but Australia’s death rate continues to decline and is at an all-time low. And Sydney is the state capital with the lowest probability of death (5.3 deaths per 1,000) while Darwin and Hobart have the highest capital city death rates (6.6).

Today’s baby boom is twice as large (exceeding 310,000 annual births) than when the original Baby Boom began in 1946 (less than 150,000 births).

Within a decade, couple only households (currently 30% of all households) will be Australia’s most common household type – more numerous than couple and kids households (currently 33%).

Only 1 in 10 Australians use public transport to get to work and more people walk to work than catch a bus

More than half of all households (54%) have at least 2 cars, and there are almost as many passenger vehicles (13.3 million) as there are adults in Australia

The most widely said Australianisms are “no worries” (74% of Australians have used this phrase), “arvo” (73%), and “G’day” (71%)

The average street of 100 households has 10 babies (aged under 3), 27 cats and 45 dogs.

1 in 10 households has a net worth exceeding $1.6 million, and 1% of households have wealth above $5 million.

In Australia there are almost 100,000 more women than men, with 6 out of our 8 states and territories experiencing a man drought.

Australia grows 40% by natural increase and 60% by net overseas migration, and our growth rate (1.8%) is well above the world’s growth rate (1.1%).

While approximately 1 in 5 (22%) Australians are Baby Boomers, they own over 50% of the nation’s private wealth.

Melbourne’s iconic trams carry 4 times as many people to work as Sydney’s iconic ferries.

Of meals consumed at home, over one third of Australians (36%) eat most of their meals on the sofa while watching TV.

2 in 5 Australians (40%) skip breakfast at least once a week, and half of them (20%) skip breakfast most days.

The average Australian spends 10 hours and 19 minutes each day on screen time and due to multi-screening this is achieved in just under 8 hours of linear time.

By the time Generation Z (5-19 year olds) begin to retire (beginning in 2063) the average annual earnings will exceed $222,000 while the median capital city house price will be $2.5 million.

If you lived on an average sized street in Australia comprised of 100 households, on that street there would be a marriage every 9 months, a death every 7 months and a birth every 14 weeks.

Head over to McCrindle for more.

