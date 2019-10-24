An Italian designer debuted a pair of heels reportedly worth $20 million, made of solid gold, 30 carats of diamonds, and meteorite — and he claims they're 'the most expensive shoes in the world'

GIUSEPPE CACACE/Getty Images The Moon Star Shoes are reportedly worth nearly $US20 million.

Are you willing to put your money where your feet are?

Earlier in October, Italian designer Antonio Vietri debuted the world’s most expensive shoe – the “Moon Star Shoes,” valued at Dhs73 million (or about $US19.9 million), reported Sophie Prideaux for The National, an English-language UAE news site.

They were showcased on a yacht in Dubai, no less, as part of MIDE (Made in Italy, Designed in Emirates) Fashion Week. Consisting of a solid gold heel, 30 carats of diamonds, and a bit of an Argentinian meteorite circa 1576, the shoes may be record-breaking, Prideaux wrote.

Harper’s Bazaar Arabia reported that Vietri is known for crafting the “world’s first 24k gold shoes” in 2017, which were delivered via helicopter to buyers. According to Forbes Italia, the shoes are a tribute to Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, which is the tallest building in the world.

“The most expensive shoes in the world are mine. And the record came to [the] city of Turin. I love my city,” the designer wrote on Instagram on October 14.

Vietri didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

Money for a pair of Christian Louboutins – the classic status symbol brand that ranges in price from the high-hundreds to mid-thousands – looks like chump change compared to the Moon Star Shoes.

But there’s something to be said for ultra-expensive footwear

Expensive shoes have surpassed luxury handbags as the latest status symbol, Business Insider’s Mary Hanbury previously reported. Consumers are spending more money on expensive shoes than luxury handbags – $US794 on one pair on average, Hanbury wrote, citing a report by The NPD Group.

As a result, footwear has become the most powerful category in the online luxury market. But there’s no doubt that this pair of heels takes things to a whole new level.

There’s no word yet on how comfortable they are.

