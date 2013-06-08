20 Startups That Mary Meeker Thinks Could Change Everything We Do

What it is: A real-time photo messaging app where you decide how long your friends can view sent pictures before they're forever deleted. If they take a quick screenshot, you're notified.

When it was founded: May 2011

Who founded it: Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy

How much it has raised: $14 million from Lightspeed Venture Partners, SV Angel, and Benchmark.

Why it's important: More than 150 million pictures are shared on Snapchat per day -- that's more than Instagram. And about one-third the volume of Facebook.