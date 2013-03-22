FROM ABU DHABI TO ICELAND: 20 Incredible Places Brands Sent Instagrammers

Brands have started tapping into talented, popular, Instagram users to help promote their public image to a young, creative audience.
Instagrammers, who shoot both professionally and as a hobby, have been sent to some of the most exotic locations and events around the world — all on companies’ dime.
Volvo has flown influential Instagram users to Abu Dhabi for an ocean race; Burberry tapped people to come to London for fashion week.
While the select few tend to not get paid for their work as photographers, they are still pretty awesome opportunities to aspire to.
ABU DHABI: Puma flew Brian DiFeo (@bridif, 131K followers) and a few other lucky Instagrammers to Abu Dhabi for the Volvo Ocean Race.
MIAMI: The Volvo race had many different legs around the world. Sam Horine took this shot as the boats went from Miami to Portugal.
INDIA: But Horine, who has 223K people following him at @samhorine, has gone all over the world. Louis XIII sent him to India for its product launch.
FRANCE: Audi flew Jonathan Nafarrete (@jonathan360) to Le Mans to photograph a race. Here's a track-side tire change.
In fact, Israeli president Shimon Peres took a picture of 199K Instagram follower Bex Finch (@bexfinch).
WISCONSIN: Finch has been sent around the world for her Instagram skills. She created the hashtag #fromwhereistand. Bon Iver, the band, brought her from San Francisco to the Wisconsin cabin where singer Justin Vernon recorded his first album to shoot him under her feet.
SCOTLAND: Johnnie Walker sent Brooklyn-based Chris Ozer (@chrisozer, 338K followers) to Scotland to show off its brand's heritage.
ICELAND: Johnnie Walker also sent Eelco Roos, an IT specialist at IBM Amsterdam with 223K followers, to Iceland for a company event.
BELGIUM: Tourism companies love to utilise influential Instagrammers. Visit Flanders sent Roos to Belgium to take some pictures of the city.
SPAIN: The Catalan Tourism Board invited Ozer and a group of Instagram photogs to promote the region. Here's the view from the Pyrenees.
THE UK: Adam Senatori (315K followers), a commercial pilot and Instagram enthusiast, was flown to London and Wales to shoot for GE Aviation.
YELLOWSTONE: National Geographic sent Rise to Yellowstone. He was later asked to be a judge of its Instagram contest.
LONDON FASHION WEEK: Mike Kus, based in Chichester, UK, was hired to take over Burberry's account during London fashion week. He has 457 followers at @mikekus.
SAN FRANCISCO: Nike flew Instagrammers from across the country to San Franisco to participate in a race using the hashtag #ProjectFlySF. Here's Jared Chambers' (@jaredchambers, 127K fans) view of the city from above.
CROSS-COUNTRY BY CAR: Honda sent a group of three Instagrammers from New York's Mobile Media Lab on a road trip from Manhattan to Austin, Texas, for SXSW.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.