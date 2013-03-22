FROM ABU DHABI TO ICELAND: 20 Incredible Places Brands Sent Instagrammers

Part of an Instagram campaign for the Icelandic tourism board.

Brands have started tapping into talented, popular, Instagram users to help promote their public image to a young, creative audience.



Instagrammers, who shoot both professionally and as a hobby, have been sent to some of the most exotic locations and events around the world — all on companies’ dime.

Volvo has flown influential Instagram users to Abu Dhabi for an ocean race; Burberry tapped people to come to London for fashion week.

While the select few tend to not get paid for their work as photographers, they are still pretty awesome opportunities to aspire to.

