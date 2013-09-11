The 20 Award-Winning Photos From The War In Syria Everyone Should See

The prospect of American intervention in Syria brings perhaps the first breaking point in a war that has stretched into its 30th month. More than 100,o00 people are dead, and more than two million displaced.
With the President Barack Obama appealing to Congress and the nation to support a military intervention, now seems an appropriate time to look at the 2013 recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography, a gripping series of 20 photos from Rodrigo Abd, Manu Brabo, Narciso Contreras, Khalil Hamra, and Muhammed Muheisen with the Associated Press.
Relatively few journalists have covered the conflict in Syria, and among those who have, there are those who are missing or dead.
“Bringing news of this full-blown civil war to the world required repeated trips into the war zone, without government permission or protection,” wrote AP’s Director of Photography Santiago Lyon in his cover letter to the Pulitzer judges; “it demanded sensitive negotiations with shadowy groups of fighters. And always, there were the dangers of shelling, bombardment and errant bullets, the risk of abduction or capture.”
These photographers risked everything to shed light on the situation in Syria.
Warning: Some of the images are disturbing.
A wounded woman still in shock leaves Dar El Shifa hospital in Aleppo, Syria, Sept. 20, 2012. Dozens of Syrian civilians were killed, four children among them, in artillery shelling by Syrian government forces in the northern Syrian town.
A Syrian man cries while holding the body of his son near Dar El Shifa hospital in Aleppo, Syria, Oct. 3, 2012. The boy was killed by the Syrian army.
A rebel sniper aims at a Syrian army position, as he and another rebel fighter are reflected in a mirror inside a residential building in the Jedida district of Aleppo, Syria, Oct. 29, 2012.
An apartment destroyed by tank shelling is seen in a building in the Karm al-Jabel neighbourhood after several days of intense clashes between rebel fighters and the Syrian army in Aleppo, Syria, Oct. 28, 2012.
A boy named Ahmed mourns his father, Abdulaziz Abu Ahmed Khrer, who was killed by a Syrian army sniper, during his funeral in Idlib, northern Syria, March 8, 2012.
A woman named Aida cries as she recovers from severe injuries after the Syrian army shelled her house in Idlib, northern Syria, March 10, 2012. Aida's husband and two children were killed in the attack.
A rebel fighter gestures for victory after firing a shoulder-fired missile toward a building where Syrian troops loyal to President Bashar Assad were hiding as they attempted to gain terrain against the rebels during heavy clashes in the Jedida district of Aleppo, Syria, Nov. 4, 2012.
Syrian refugees cross from Syria to Turkey via the Orontes River, near the village of Hacipasa, Turkey, Dec. 8, 2012.
Blood and used medical supplies spill out of the backdoor of Dar al-Shifa hospital in Aleppo, Syria, Oct. 11, 2012.
People burn portraits of Syrian President Bashar Assad during a demonstration against his regime in the outskirts of Idlib, northern Syria, Feb. 26, 2012.
A man teaches Bilal, 11, how to use a toy rocket-propelled grenade in Idlib, northern Syria, March 4, 2012.
A family escapes from fierce fighting between Free Syrian Army fighters and government troops in Idlib, northern Syria, March 10, 2012.
Abdullah Ahmed, 10, who suffered burns in a Syrian government airstrike and fled his home with his family, stands outside their tent at a camp for displaced Syrians in the village of Atmeh, Syria, Dec. 11, 2012.
A man points a flashlight towards the body of a Syrian man killed by Syrian army shelling at a graveyard in Aleppo, Syria, Oct. 13, 2012.
Displaced Syrian men wait for food near an NGO charitable kitchen in a refugee camp near Azaz, Syria, Oct. 23, 2012.
Mahmoud, a 21-year-old Palestinian resident of Syria who would only give his first name, rests in a field hospital after he was found Aug. 6, 2012, with three gunshot wounds in the town of Anadan on the outskirts of Aleppo, Syria. Mahmoud described being the only survivor of a massacre in which he and 10 other men were blindfolded, beaten and sprayed with bullets.
A Syrian man wheels a severely injured woman to a hospital for treatment after an artillery shell landed near a bakery in Aleppo, Syria, Oct. 23, 2012.
A wounded Syrian civilian lies in the street with a shot to his stomach as he tries to escape the line of fire after he was targeted by a Syrian army sniper while walking near the frontline in the Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria, Oct. 20, 2012.
Night falls on a Syrian rebel-controlled area of Aleppo, Nov. 29, 2012, as destroyed buildings, including Dar Al-Shifa hospital, are seen on Sa'ar street after airstrikes targeted the area a week before.
