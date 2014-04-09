20 Hurt At Pennsylvania High School After Stabbing Spree

A male student reportedly went on a stabbing spree Wednesday morning at Franklin Regional High School in Murrysville near Pittsburgh.

Twenty students were injured. Four victims with serious injuries were flown by medical helicopter to area hospitals.

The students’ injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, emergency management official Dan Stevens said at a press conference.

Victims range in age from 14 to 17 years old.

Police have a suspect in custody, but have not yet identified him or her. Stevens said the suspect is believed to be a male student. He reportedly stabbed students in first-floor classrooms and hallways at about 7 a.m. as students were arriving for school.

The school district posted this message on its website:

A critical incident has occurred at the high school. All elementary schools are canceled, the middle school and high school students are secure.

Students are being reunited with their families at another school, Stevens said.

