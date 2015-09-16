14 hot cars from the Frankfurt Auto Show

Benjamin Zhang
Bugatti Vision Gran TurismoBugatti

The 2015 car show season is kicking off in style with the Frankfurt Motor Show. Automakers from around the world have gathered in Germany to show off their latest and greatest.

Some of the cars presented to the public provide a glimpse into the companies’ upcoming product offers, while others are simply flights of fancy.

This year’s show offers a wide range of vehicles that range from production-ready sedans to supercars to electric cars to video-game icons.

The 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show runs from September 15-27.

The four-door, four-seat electric sports car concept is Porsche's answer to Tesla's groundbreaking Model S sedan.

Newspress

Volkswagen Group's other brands were busy as well. Bentley introduced their first SUV -- the Bentayga.

Bentley

VW's Lamborghini supercar brand is here as well. The Aventador Superveloce made an appearance ...

Lamborghini

Not to be outdone by its corporate siblings, Bugatti unleashed the Vision Gran Turismo Concept Car. The concept -- designed for the Gran Turismo video game franchise -- gives the audience a hint of how future Bugattis may look.

Bugatti

The South Koreans also showed up at the show with a Grand Turismo Concept -- the futuristic N2025.

Newspress

At the press of a button or automatically at high speed, the car will alter its shape to offer optimal aerodynamics.

Mercedes-Benz

Other car makers also showed off some 'out there' concept cars. Citroen introduced the Cactus M concept, which looks like an open-top beach buggy.

Citroen

Nissan showed unveiled its Gripz concept. Many industry observers believes this striking design will become Nissan's next Z-sports car.

Nissan

The Toyota C-HR concept could spawn into the brand's next crossover SUV.

Toyota

Other companies brought more production-ready cars. The Mazda Koeru is technically a concept, but many industry observers believe it's essentially the company's next generation CX-9 SUV.

Mazda

BMW trotted out its new flagship 7-Series sedan.

Newspress

Jaguar introduced its first SUV -- the stylish but oddly named F PACE.

Jaguar

Infiniti unveiled its new compact crossover -- the Q30.

Infiniti

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles showed off its new Giulia sedan, complete with a Ferrari-inspired 510-horsepower turbocharged V6 engine.

Newspress

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.