20 Fantastic Beer Commercials That Have Never Been Seen In America

Photo: YouTube/CarltonDraught

Since St. Patrick’s Day is coming up on Sunday, we decided to celebrate the occasion by looking at the ads that have beer as its main theme.If we’re going to be honest, some of the best advertising that has emerged over the last couple of years have come from beer companies and so, we take a look at the best ads that are out there.



Carlton Draught: Beer Chase Parodying the chase scenes in action movies, this ad from Carlton Draught from Australia is original, funny and unique and rightfully got a lot of praise. It all starts when a group of robbers walk into a bar to celebrate a big job. Andes: Camouflager We've all experienced that problem were we have one beer left in the fridge and we're worried that someone will take it. Andes came up with a clever solution to this problem which involved an elaborate disguise. Guinness: Round Up Your Mates A St. Patrick's day themed ad from Guinness. This one sees a sheepdog rounding up a group of lads and directing them to the pub. All while avoiding various 'obstacles' along the way. Sol: Free Beers For Free Spirits Because London is such a busy place to work and commute, Sol asked office workers to bin their ties on their way home. Those who obliged were then treated to a free beer. Salta Beer: Rugbeer Chances of this ever being allowed over here is unlikely, but it's an interesting idea. Salta Beer decided to reward players a beer for every time they tackled the vending machine. Fine when you're sober but what happens when you end up having one too many? Hahn Super Dry Beer Brewing beer is a relatively boring process, but Hahn came up with this brilliant commercial which shows its more glamorous side. Bud Light: Swear Jar An oldie but a goodie. This ad from Bud Light plays upon the concept of the swear jar and has an entire company getting involved so they can have a beer. Carlsberg: Bikers In The Cinema If you went into the cinema and the only people that were in it was a large group of bikers, what would you do? Carlsberg answers this question by placing a number of couples in that very situation. Heineken: Champions League Trophy With fans travelling to see the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich, a small group got a massive surprise when they found the coveted Champions League trophy placed in their hotel room. JWT Brazil: Time Sheets For Beer HR departments take note, if you're having problems getting people to do a task, beer is the answer. When all employees filled out their timesheets, it would unlock a fridge with free beer meaning everyone's happy. Heineken: Beertender A Christmas campaign from Heineken as part of its new BeerTender product that lets you pour your own beer at home. Nothing original so far, but the clever part was that through a Facebook app, you could see which of your friends wanted a BeerTender so you could each buy one for each other as a present. FIAT: Don't Drink & Drive Carlsberg: Friend Test Carlsberg really like testing people and placing them in potentially awkward situations. This campaign is no different as it finds out what people would do if their friend needed $300 in the middle of the night. Heineken: Walk In Fridge All we can say is that we would love to have something like this in our home. Budweiser: Brotherhood Some beer ads can be quite emotional like this one from Budweiser. The story of a man raising a horse and then being reunited years later. Heineken: Men With Talent Parodying every talent show in existence, Men With Talent celebrates skills like carrying 20 pints and creating music out of empty bottles. Slightly misogynistic (like the Walk In Fridge ad earlier) but still rather funny. Budweiser: Flash Fans Another inspiring ad, this time Budweiser told two hockey teams that they were filming a documentary about them as they play each other. Instead, they fill an empty stadium with ecstatic fans which leaves both teams speechless. Stella Artois A classy and funny ad from Stella Artois, a man impresses a love interest by sending her a beer, but is hijacked by another suitor. Heineken: The Candidate Interviews are boring as hell, so what can you do to make it interesting and find the right person? Heineken gave its interviewees a meeting they couldn't prepare for. Guinness: St Patrick's Day Were we really going to end a beer themed list without mentioning this gem from Guinness? This is exactly how St Patrick's day happens over here, true story! 15 Brilliant Campaigns That Brought Digital Into The Real World >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.