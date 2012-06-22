If Jeff Gundlach, David Einhorn And Other Finacial Titans Joined Twitter, Here's What Their Profiles Would Look Like

Twitter is an amazing source for breaking news and cutting edge commentary. We can think of at least a hundred people that everyone should already be following.
Unfortunately, there are some key people who are obviously missing, that everyone would love to follow.
We compiled a list of 20 people that we wish would start tweeting that would add to a great community of journalists, academics, and professionals that help inform our thinking and coverage.
Let us know who we’re missing in the comments!
Who is he? David Einhorn is the founder of Greenlight Capital.
Why we want them on Twitter: His famous Lehman short and more recent short of Green Mountain Coffee show he's one of the sharpest guys in the business. A call he made at the Ira Sohn Conference sent a stock down 10% instantly.
Sample Tweet: On Fed Policy: 'Chairman Bernanke is ...force-feeding us what seems like the 36th Jelly doughnut of easy money and wondering why it isn't giving us energy...'
Who is he? Jeff Gundlach is the founder of DoubleLine Capital Management
Why we want them on Twitter: Gundlach is the current king of the bond market, and a great source of counterintuitive investment ideas. He might chime in with some thoughts on music as well.
Sample Tweet: On investing: 'If I were one of the nutty hedge fund guys, I would go short Apple, long natural gas, and leverage it 100x'
Who is he? Nassim Taleb is the author of 'The Black Swan' and a former hedge fund manager.
Why we want them on Twitter: Taleb basically made our Twitter feeds explode with one Bloomberg piece a few weeks back. Think of what he could do with an active account. Taleb is on Twitter (@nntaleb), but has a grand total of 7 tweets.
Sample Tweet: On Europe: 'When they break it up, there will be a lot of fun currencies. This is why I am not afraid of Europe, or investing in Europe...'
Who is he? Albert Edwards is a strategist at Societe Generale.
Why we want them on Twitter: Edwards is something of a perma-bear, and can always be counted on to provide a baleful and entertaining look at the economic news of the day.
Sample Tweet: On the end of QE2: '....we will see whether this patient can keep up its frenetic Irish jig in the absence of extreme stimulants.'
Who is he? Dick Fuld was the final CEO of Lehman Brothers.
Why we want them on Twitter: If ever there was a man who needed a platform to tell the world the truth about his unjustified persecution....
Sample Tweet: From a charming September 2007 email: 'I agree we need some help-but the BRos always wins!!'
Who is he? David Zervos is the Chief Market Strategist at Jefferies.
Why we want them on Twitter: Zervos is both witty and extremely prolific, the basic requirements for Twitter success.
Sample Tweet: On the Euro Crisis: 'The Euro is binding contract that forces the nations of EMU to make the same policy mistakes of 1930s.'
Who is he? Larry Summers is a former economic advisor to the Obama Administration, and was Bill Clinton's last Treasury Secretary.
Why we want them on Twitter: Summers' brash style and outspoken views have earned him many critics. It would be great to see him use the to fire back. Summers has a Twitter account (@lhsummers) but has only tweeted three times.
Sample Tweet: A Keynesian power-tweet: '....governments that enjoy such low borrowing costs can improve their creditworthiness by borrowing more, not less...'
Who is he? Clifford Asness is the managing and founding principal of AQR Capital Management.
Why we want them on Twitter: Asness is extremely outspoken, often contrarian, and frequently prescient. All the ingredients to a great Twitter follow.
Sample Tweet: On whether Chuck Schumer can win back Wall Street for Democrats: 'Only if Wall Street is so f--ing stupid as to defy credulity, honour, and morality. So, yeah, probably.'
Who is he? Dan Loeb is the founder and manager of hedge fund Third Point LLC.
Why we want them on Twitter: This is the man who brought down Scott Thompson at Yahoo. His letters to CEOs are brutal, and we love a a good Twitter smackdown.
Sample Tweets: On Scott Thompson/Yahoo!: 'A rudimentary Google search reveals a Stonehill College alumni announcement stating that Mr. Thompson's degree is in accounting only.'
To Pogo Producing Co.: '....your record in management, acquisitions and corporate governance is among the worst that we have witnessed in our investment career.'
Who is he? Jon Hilsenrath is the chief economics correspondent for the Wall Street Journal.
Why we want them on Twitter: Called 'FedWire' by the team over at FT Alphaville, Hilsenrath is the 'the unofficial/official news service of the Federal Reserve'.
Sample Tweet: 'Chairman Bernanke seems likely to.... '
Who is he? Carl Icahn is a legendary shareholder activist.
Why we want them on Twitter: Gordon Gekko was partially based on this legendary investor. That should be just about all you need to know.
Sample Tweet: On why he invests: 'At this point, it's not just about the money. I like winning.'
.
Who is he? Jim Chanos is the founder and president of Kynikos Associates.
Why we want them on Twitter: Chanos is famed for his big, contrarian shorts. He's not shy with his opinions, and enjoys challenging the conventional wisdom on companies.
Sample Tweet: Chanos is bearish on China, despite having never been: 'Well hell, I didn't work at Enron either.'
Who is she? Meredith Whitney is a banking analyst at her own firm, Meredith Whitney Advisory Group LLC.
Why we want them on Twitter: Whitney first became prominent for a correct prediction of the subprime crisis. Her star has dimmed somewhat after her bearish call on municipal bonds, but she's still somebody everyone keeps an eye on.
Sample Tweet: On Jamie Dimon: '...he's the antithesis of Blankfein. He charms. He's Incredible. I feel like he gave the Senators a massage and they gave him one back.'
Who is he? Mike Mayo is a banking analyst at CLSA.
Why we want them on Twitter: Mayo is one of the few analysts out there that is willing to go head to head with the banks he covers.
Sample Tweet: On Vikram Pandit: 'Asking Vikram Pandit about the crisis in capitalism is like asking Alec Baldwin about aeroplane etiquette'
Who is he? Warren Buffett is the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.
Why we want them on Twitter: This is the Oracle of Omaha. He's forgotten more about finance than you'll ever know.
Sample Tweets: On owning all of the gold in the world: 'You can fondle the cube, but it won't respond.'
On management: 'I try to buy stock in businesses that are so wonderful that an idiot can run them. Because sooner or later, one will.'
Who is he? Timothy Geithner is currently the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury.
Why we want them on Twitter: Though constrained by his current position, Tim Geithner can be quite outspoken as we saw in Febuary's Congressional testimony on the budget. We'd like to see him off the leash after his term ends.
Sample Tweet: In response to critics, and some Congressmen: 'That's an adolescent perspective on how to think about economic policy.'
Who is he? Janjuah is Nomura's Global Head of Tactical Allocation.
Why we want them on Twitter: Janjuah has a penchant for being bearish and pointing out all of the reasons why stocks should collapse.
Sample Tweet: On allocation: 'It's a short term tactical move recognising and reflecting the monetary anarchy that's playing out.'
Who is she? Maria Fekter is the finance minister of Austria
Why we want them on Twitter: Fekter is known for her strong views and willingness to air them in public. Mario Monti recently rebuked her for the below comment on his country.
Sample Tweet: On Europe's third largest economy: '....it may be that, given the high rates Italy pays to refinance on markets, they too will need support'
Who is he? Andrew Lo is a professor of finance at MIT's Sloan School of Management
Why we want them on Twitter: Lo, one of Time's 100 most influential people, approaches finance unlike anybody else. His behavioural insights would add something that's often missing in the conversation.
Sample Tweets: On monetary policy: 'Traditional monetary policy suggests low rates spur investment, but consumers drive -- or, in this case, don't drive -- the economy.
