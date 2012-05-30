20 Famous People With Law Degrees

Photo: screengrab

Second-guessing your career choice? You’re not alone. Even people who put themselves through many extra years of schooling sometimes end up changing their minds.That’s the case with many of these people, who ditched their law degrees in favour of other pursuits — quite successful ones at that.

From Jeff Cohen of “The Goonies” fame to Ghandi, see which big names also hold law degrees.

See 20 famous names who hold law degrees >

Also from mental_floss:

8 Successful People Grateful They Got Canned

22 Fascinating and Bizarre Classes Offered This Semester

Act II: 10 People Who Switched Careers After 50 (and Thrived)

The Time John Fogerty Was Sued for Ripping Off John Fogerty

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.