People are recreating celebrities in 'Fallout 4' and their faces look amazing

Ben Gilbert

“Fallout 4” is on track to become one of the most popular games of the year, and that’s partly because you can create a nearly limitless variety of custom characters.

From the handsome:

Fallout 4Bethesda Game Studios

To the hideous:

Fallout 4Bethesda Game Studios

And everything in-between:

Fallout 4Bethesda Game Studios

But some players are taking a more specific approach: re-creating celebrities, sports stars, and other famous faces, then posting them to web forums like NeoGAF.

Here we explore the 20 best of that approach — for better and for worse.

Hulk Hogan has seen better days.

Bethesda Game Studios

Looks like Beavis and Butthead finally got together!

Bethesda Game Studios

Yes, of course people are re-creating their favourite video game characters. Here's Revolver Ocelot, from the 'Metal Gear Solid' series.

Bethesda Game Studios

Without a hat, Walter White (portrayed by actor Bryan Cranston) is still terrifying.

Bethesda Game Studios

Even with that sweater! Still terrifying!

Bethesda Game Studios

And yes, wrestlers also feature prominently. Here we have Seth Rollins, AKA 'The Architect.'

Bethesda Game Studios

A simple Keanu Reeves will not do. Here we have Reeves as John Wick, his character in...'John Wick.'

Bethesda Game Studios
Bethesda Game Studios

Someone's been re-watching 'The Wire!' This is Detective Jimmy McNulty (portrayed by Dominic West).

Bethesda Game Studios

Soccer star David Beckhan has his characteristic chiselled jawline and perfectly coiffed hair.

Bethesda Game Studios

And, uh, yep, that's Hitler. Are you surprised that he looks angry? He's not exactly known for his winning smile.

Bethesda Game Studios

This attempt at Bruce Campbell is pretty spot-on, and just in time for his new show!

Bethesda Game Studios

Despite Woody Harrelson's many, many memorable roles, here he is as his character from 'Kingpin.'

Bethesda Game Studios

Russian president Vladimir Putin can't help but look dashing all the time.

Bethesda Game Studios

It's not clear if this was intended as Grace Jones in her role as May Day in 'A View to a Kill,' but it's pretty darn close.

Bethesda Game Studios

This lady was described as Uma Thurman in 'Pulp Fiction,' right after being shot with adrenaline. Highly specific references!

Bethesda Game Studios

Like Revolver Ocelot before him, this is an attempt at Joel from 'The Last of Us.' This may be a bit too put together.

Bethesda Game Studios

It's certain that Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) would be less than thrilled with both his attire and his house, but this is a pretty strong facsimile.

Bethesda Game Studios

In maybe the best re-creation of all, this is 'Locke' from J.J. Abrams show 'Lost' (portrayed by Terry O'Quinn).

Bethesda Game Studios

And finally: The 'Idiot Abroad' himself, Karl Pilkington, finally made his way to the future apocalypse of 'Fallout 4.'

Bethesda Game Studios

