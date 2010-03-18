20 Terrifying Facts About The Coming Retirement Crisis

You’ve probably seen ads on TV imploring you to pay for retirement before it’s too late.
But unfortunately, it is too late.
Well, if you’re like most Americans that is.
By and large, we haven’t saved enough and have no idea where the money will come from. Also we’re freaked out and don’t want to admit it.
Here are 20 facts about retirement that will scare the hell out of you >
Even as fears mount, only 46% of workers have tried to calculate what they need to save for retirement.
Women tend to be less prepared for retirement than men. Too bad they retire earlier, live longer, and are more and more likely to be divorced.
Social Security will pay out more than it takes in from taxes in 2010 and 2011, due to the recession.
As Americans put off retirement, productivity will go down. Remember you can't fire someone on the basis of age.
