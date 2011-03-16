20 Management Blogs That Are Worth Your Time

Developed in the mid-80s by Motorola, the Six Sigma management strategy is still popular among business professionals today, perhaps because it is so effective at streamlining and eliminating defects in a manufacturing or business process.
Whether you’re in business school now or hoping to just hone your management skills, there’s no better way to learn about just what Six Sigma means and how you can apply it in the workplace than from bloggers who know and practice the strategy.
Here you’ll find some of the biggest and best Six Sigma blogs that should help answer many of your questions and inspire you to be the best leader, manager and employee you can be.
Six Sigma: This blog declares itself to be the best resource about everything Six Sigma.
While you'll have to decide whether or not that's really the case, there certainly is no shortage of information on it here, with just about everything you need to get started on hand.
Six Sigma Blogs: Visit this blog to read the latest news stories related to Six Sigma and other great management strategies.
iSix Sigma: Here you'll find a variety of bloggers who can provide humour, insights, information and guidance on all aspects of the Six Sigma philosophy.
PEX Blogs: The Process Excellence Network's blogs can help you learn not only about Six Sigma, but also how it's been combined with Lean management strategies to make it more effective than ever.
Six Sigma Basic: Those who'd like to learn some of the basics of Six Sigma will be well-served by making this blog a regular read.
Discover 6 Sigma: From the basic tools required to use Six Sigma to the science behind the latest advancements in manufacturing improvements, this blog covers a wide range of helpful issues.
Combining aspects of Six Sigma and Lean, this blog offers up a host of amazing resources and inspiring articles to help you in your management journey.
LSS Academy: Another Lean Six Sigma blog, this blog may be just what you need to get motivated to become a better leader and manager.
Improvement and Innovation: Learn new ways that you can change how your company does business that can improve outputs and lower costs with the amazing stories featured here.
Curious Cat Management Improvement Blog: If becoming a better manager is one of your goals, give this blog a read.
You'll learn about a variety of strategies, including Six Sigma, that can help you be better at what you do.
LearnSigma: Focusing on the key aspects of Six Sigma, like minimising waste and creating value, this blog will show you what to read, do and work on to be a better Six Sigma manager.
Got Boondoggle?: While this blog covers a range of management and manufacturing strategies, from Lean to Six Sigma, it's still an indispensable resource for anyone who wants to simply improve their work and business operations.
Welcome To My Lean Six Sigma Forum: If you've got a question about Lean or Six Sigma, head to this blog where you can ask questions and learn from others.
3Point4: This blog is a great place to learn about several different management strategies, or how to combine them all to become a super productive manager.
shmula: Visit this blog to get some help and to read business news, perfect for any manager looking to improve.
Evolving Excellence: Here, Kevin Meyer and Bill Waddell share their expertise on all things management, Lean and leadership.
The Sixth Sigma: Make sure you stay on the cutting edge of what others are doing with Six Sigma and Lean by reading the news posted to this blog.
Learn Lean Manufacturing: This blog will give you a chance to learn more about what Lean manufacturing and management is, and how you can best combine it with some of the ideas from Six Sigma.
Lean Blog: These days, it's common to see Lean manufacturing combined with Six Sigma.
This blog will give you a chance to see what Lean is really all about.
