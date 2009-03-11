20 Entertainment News Twitter Feeds Worth Following

Alert! Did you know you can follow “The Biz,” on Twitter at ‘the_biz‘? You can!



Go do that now. While you’re at it, here are 20 other entertainment news Twitter feeds worth following, too (listed in no particular order):

akstanwyck, Variety blogger Anne Thompson

televisionary, intelligent, informed TV blogger

NatalieAbrams, E! Online staffer

heybuzzsugar, useful entertainment blog

thedailyswarm, the music news aggregator

hitchandplow the twitter feed for The Licensing Plate, which aggregates articles about music, movie, book and merchandise licensing and copyright issues

prodweek, Production Weekly, a subscription only publication with production updates on upcoming films and TV shows

KorbiGirl, Zap2it.com blogger

VarietyMagazine

SpoilerTV, inside TV news and gossip

Pollstar, concert and touring news

coolfer, sophisticated music news and analysis blog

eonline

kristinalert, Kristin Dos Santos, E!’s TV expert’s twitter feed)

LATimesent

gossipTF, aggregates entertainment news and gossip items from around the Web

HowardKurtz, the Washington Post media columnist

romenesko, the Poynter Institute’s Jim Romensko

BreakingNewz, just that.

popcandy, USA Today’s Pop Candy blogger Whitney Matheson

BONUS! Here are the studio Twitter feeds we follow:



ParamountPics

SonyPictures

OvertureFilms

lionsgatemovies

Photo: aussiegall

