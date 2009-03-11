20 Entertainment News Twitter Feeds Worth Following

Nicholas Carlson
Alert! Did you know you can follow “The Biz,” on Twitter at ‘the_biz‘? You can!

Go do that now. While you’re at it, here are 20 other entertainment news Twitter feeds worth following, too (listed in no particular order):

  • akstanwyck, Variety blogger Anne Thompson
  • televisionary, intelligent, informed TV blogger
  • NatalieAbrams, E! Online staffer
  • heybuzzsugar, useful entertainment blog
  • thedailyswarm, the music news aggregator
  • hitchandplow the twitter feed for The Licensing Plate, which aggregates articles about music, movie, book and merchandise licensing and copyright issues
  • prodweek, Production Weekly, a subscription only publication with production updates on upcoming films and TV shows
  • KorbiGirl, Zap2it.com blogger
  • VarietyMagazine
  • SpoilerTV, inside TV news and gossip
  • Pollstar, concert and touring news
  • coolfer, sophisticated music news and analysis blog
  • eonline
  • kristinalert, Kristin Dos Santos, E!’s TV expert’s twitter feed)
  • LATimesent
  • gossipTF, aggregates entertainment news and gossip items from around the Web
  • HowardKurtz, the Washington Post media columnist
  • romenesko, the Poynter Institute’s Jim Romensko
  • BreakingNewz, just that.
  • popcandy, USA Today’s Pop Candy blogger Whitney Matheson

BONUS! Here are the studio Twitter feeds we follow:

  • ParamountPics
  • SonyPictures
  • OvertureFilms
  • lionsgatemovies

Photo: aussiegall

