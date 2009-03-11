20 Entertainment News Twitter Feeds Worth Following

Alert! Did you know you can follow “The Biz,” on Twitter at ‘the_biz‘? You can!
Go do that now. While you’re at it, here are 20 other entertainment news Twitter feeds worth following, too (listed in no particular order):
- akstanwyck, Variety blogger Anne Thompson
- televisionary, intelligent, informed TV blogger
- NatalieAbrams, E! Online staffer
- heybuzzsugar, useful entertainment blog
- thedailyswarm, the music news aggregator
- hitchandplow the twitter feed for The Licensing Plate, which aggregates articles about music, movie, book and merchandise licensing and copyright issues
- prodweek, Production Weekly, a subscription only publication with production updates on upcoming films and TV shows
- KorbiGirl, Zap2it.com blogger
- VarietyMagazine
- SpoilerTV, inside TV news and gossip
- Pollstar, concert and touring news
- coolfer, sophisticated music news and analysis blog
- eonline
- kristinalert, Kristin Dos Santos, E!’s TV expert’s twitter feed)
- LATimesent
- gossipTF, aggregates entertainment news and gossip items from around the Web
- HowardKurtz, the Washington Post media columnist
- romenesko, the Poynter Institute’s Jim Romensko
- BreakingNewz, just that.
- popcandy, USA Today’s Pop Candy blogger Whitney Matheson
BONUS! Here are the studio Twitter feeds we follow:
- ParamountPics
- SonyPictures
- OvertureFilms
- lionsgatemovies
Photo: aussiegall
