Cuts At CBS Interactive And CNET (CBS)

CBS Interactive will cut headcount by 20% in almost all divisions, an employee source says. A CBS rep tells us that number is “not accurate,” but refused to divulge any numbers.



Earlier, we’d reported that CBS (CBS) would today announce its merging the CBSNews.com and CNET newsrooms.

The employee source tells us: “HR is all over CNET here in NYC. People are packing their shit up. It’s an ugly scene.”

The CBS statement characterises the layoffs as part of the CNET/CBS Interactive intergration, which we’re sure is at least mostly true:

CBS Interactive continues its integration process, which now calls for the further combination of several portions of the division into unified groups oriented around similar content. This important move allows us to better align our premium content for our audiences and our advertisers, and also results in reduction in certain areas that are now duplicated in the new organisation structure. We believe these moves are necessary to continue building CBS Interactive into the most creative, most efficient, most profitable and fastest growing Internet company in the media business.

