20 Countries That Have Smarter Children Than America

Gus Lubin
children

Photo: Shazron on flickr

Worse than the demographic crisis and resource crisis, America has to deal with a future where the best and brightest children are growing up in another country.Based on international tests endorsed by the US Department of Education, American 15-year-olds score below OECD average on science and maths literacy. American fourth graders score below OECD average on language skills.

#2 South Korea

Science literacy: 6.7% better

maths literacy: 15% better

Language skills: NA

Source: 2006 PIRLS and 2006 PISA

#1 Finland

Science literacy: 15% better

maths literacy: 16% better

Language skills: NA

Source: 2006 PIRLS and 2006 PISA

Don't miss...

15 States Facing A Terrible Demographic Crisis

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.