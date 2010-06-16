20 Countries That Have Smarter Children Than America

Photo: Shazron on flickr

Worse than the demographic crisis and resource crisis, America has to deal with a future where the best and brightest children are growing up in another country.Based on international tests endorsed by the US Department of Education, American 15-year-olds score below OECD average on science and maths literacy. American fourth graders score below OECD average on language skills.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.