20 Online Companies With Absolutely Terrible Customer Service

Some companies pamper shoppers with swift and attentive customer service. At other places, you can’t find anyone who has a clue about how to resolve your complaint.STELLAService, a company that rates retailers based on the helpfulness of their websites and customer service, has designed a ranking system to make it easier for customers to know what kind of service they are likely to receive.
Here’s how they rate the companies, and the stores that received the lowest scores. None of the following 20 companies are recommended for shoppers.
Customer support: 76 out of 100 points
Online tools: 80 points
Shipping and returns: 25 points
Overall: 60 points
Bidz.com sells jewelry at discounted rates as well as some electronics, apparel, toys, and other products.
Scores of 90-100 are elite; 80-89 are excellent; 70-79 are approved; below 70 are not recommended. Ratings come from STELLAService.
Customer support: 58 out of 100 points
Online tools: 74 points
Shipping and Returns: 46 points
Overall: 59 points
MarketAmerica.com connects shoppers to retailers who sell health and beauty products, groceries, electronics, books, and more.
Customer support: 40 out of 100 points
Online tools: 79 points
Shipping and Returns: 59 points
Overall: 59 points
JomaShop.com sells jewelry, handbags, and accessories at discounted rates.
Customer support: 55 out of 100 points
Online tools: 75 points
Shipping and Returns: 45 points
Overall: 59 points
DeepDiscount.com carries DVDs, CDs, books and video games.
Customer support: 66 out of 100 points
Online tools: 74 points
Shipping and Returns: 38 points
Overall: 59 points
HarrietCarter.com sells health and beauty products and household items.
Customer support: 55 out of 100 points
Online tools: 61 points
Shipping and Returns: 60 points
Overall: 59 points
BetterWorldBooks.com specialises in new and used textbooks.
Customer support: 70 out of 100 points
Online tools: 55 points
Shipping and Returns: 46 points
Overall: 57 points
Lakeside.com sells a wide range of products such as furniture, jewelry, sporting goods, stationery, and electronics.
Customer support: 76 out of 100 points
Online tools: 39 points
Shipping and Returns: 55 points
Overall: 57 points
JustFlowers.com offers flower displays, some with a same day delivery guarantee.
Customer support: 55 out of 100 points
Online tools: 75 points
Shipping and Returns: 45 points
Overall: 57 points
Alibris.com sells new and used books, textbooks and ebooks.
Customer support: 36 out of 100 points
Online tools: 80 points
Shipping and Returns: 51 points
Overall: 56 points
TechforLess.com sells cameras, televisions, computers and other electronics.
Customer support: 74 out of 100 points
Online tools: 60 points
Shipping and Returns: 34 points
Overall: 56 points
HauteLook.com sells designer apparel at discounted rates.
Customer support: 60 out of 100 points
Online tools: 38 points
Shipping and Returns: 68 points
Overall: 56 points
BlueSkyCycling.com carries bicycles, spare parts, accessories, and clothing for cyclists.
Customer support: 54 out of 100 points
Online tools: 39 points
Shipping and Returns: 68 points
Overall: 54 points
UnbeatableSale.com sells baby products, housewares, furniture, and other products.
Customer support: 24 out of 100 points
Online tools: 71 points
Shipping and Returns: 61 points
Overall: 52 points
TigerGPS.com sells watches, map readers and other GPS-equipped devices.
Customer support: 27 out of 100 points
Online tools: 53 points
Shipping and Returns: 75 points
Overall: 52 points
HobbyTron.com sells kits for model planes, tanks, boats, cars, and other models.
Customer support: 21 out of 100 points
Online tools: 70 points
Shipping and Returns: 65 points
Overall: 52 points
Bike.com specialises in spare parts, bikes, accessories, and apparel for cyclists.
Customer support: 52 out of 100 points
Online tools: 61 points
Shipping and Returns: 36 points
Overall: 50 points
TaylorMadeGolf.com specialises in golf equipment including the Burner Irons, R9 SuperTri, and Burner Superfas and is owned by Adidas Golf.
Customer support: 48 out of 100 points
Online tools: 36 points
Shipping and Returns: 63 points
Overall: 49 points
BloomsToday.com sells flowers and gifts, many with same-day delivery, and a 100% money back guarantee, according to its website.
Customer support: 58 out of 100 points
Online tools: 38 points
Shipping and Returns: 42 points
Overall: 46 points
Vistaprint.com prints business cards and marketing materials such as postcards, posters, and lawn signs.
Customer support: 13 out of 100 points
Online tools: 45 points
Shipping and Returns: 51 points
Overall: 36 points
Ideeli.com offers flash sales that start at noon EST and last 40 hours for items categorized under apparel, accessories, home, beauty, travel, and kids. Customers complain on online forums of incomplete or cancelled orders, broken items, and unresponsive customer service. According to its website, the company has 3 million members.
A team of analysts order and return products online and interact with customer service representatives, and take that experience and others into account to produce its STELLA Ratings.
The analysts assign points out of 100 based on online tools, shipping and returns, and customer support.
STELLA analysts then group the scores using a weighted scale that consists of four scoring levels:
90 - 100 -- ELITE
ELITE ratings are very rare and represent only those few Internet retailers with outstanding customer service across each phase of the online buying process. You can trust that your experience as a customer is of the upmost importance to these 'customer-obsessed' companies.
80 - 89 -- EXCELLENT
This range identifies online stores with high quality customer service. Businesses with an EXCELLENT rating can be trusted to be there for you in the case of a problem, but there may be a couple areas of the the online customer experience or the site's customer service proposition that could be improved.
70 - 79 -- APPROVED
Internet retailers that achieve this rating show signs of great service but quality might slip on occasion or the business may not provide a wide range of features or offerings that especially enhance the overall customer experience.
Below 70 -- NOT RECOMMENDED
Businesses with a STELLA Rating below 70.0 are not recommended by STELLAService due to shortcomings in their service propositions to online consumers. There are probably substantially better, similar online stores out there for you at the APPROVED or above levels.
