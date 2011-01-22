20 Companies That Know How To Pamper Their Customers

Photo: FeatherWeatherK via Flickr

STELLAService, a company that rates retailers based on the helpfulness of their websites and customer service, has designed a ranking system to make it easier for customers to know what kind of service they are likely to receive.

Here’s how they rate the companies, and the stores that received the highest scores. All of the following 20 businesses were rated as “customer-obsessed.”

#20 BabyEarth.com BabyEarth.com sells products for babies, a portion of which are eco-friendly. STELLAService's ratings: Customer support: 93 out of 100 points Online tools: 90 points Shipping and Returns: 89 points Overall: 91 points Scores of 90-100 are elite; 80-89 are excellent; 70-79 are approved; below 70 are not recommended. Ratings come from STELLAService. #19: eBags.com eBags.com sells all kinds of bags including duffel bags, backbacks, totes, luggage and more. STELLAService's ratings: Customer support: 89 out of 100 points Online tools: 94 points Shipping and Returns: 91 points Overall: 91 points Scores of 90-100 are elite; 80-89 are excellent; 70-79 are approved; below 70 are not recommended. Ratings come from STELLAService. # 18: Magellans.com Magellans.com carries travel gear, apparel, and accessories. STELLAService's ratings: Customer support: 96 out of 100 points Online tools: 85 points Shipping and Returns: 92 points Overall: 91 points Scores of 90-100 are elite; 80-89 are excellent; 70-79 are approved; below 70 are not recommended. Ratings come from STELLAService. #17: Onlineshoes.com In addition to shoes, Onlineshoes.com sells clothing for men and women. STELLAService's ratings: Customer support: 93 out of 100 points Online tools: 91 points Shipping and Returns: 89 points Overall: 91 points Scores of 90-100 are elite; 80-89 are excellent; 70-79 are approved; below 70 are not recommended. Ratings come from STELLAService. #16: Recreational Equipment Recreational Equipment (rei.com) specialises in sports apparel and gear. STELLAService's ratings: Customer support: 94 out of 100 points Online tools: 94 points Shipping and Returns: 85 points Overall: 91 points Scores of 90-100 are elite; 80-89 are excellent; 70-79 are approved; below 70 are not recommended. Ratings come from STELLAService. #15: Sears.com Sears sells everything from tires, electronics, and home appliances to toys, furniture and apparel. STELLAService's ratings: Customer support: 88 out of 100 points Online tools: 98 points Shipping and Returns: 90 points Overall: 91 points Scores of 90-100 are elite; 80-89 are excellent; 70-79 are approved; below 70 are not recommended. Ratings come from STELLAService. #14: TipToeTurtle.com TipToeTurtle.com specialises in baby gear such as strollers, carriers, car seats, and high chairs. STELLAService's ratings: Customer support: 91 out of 100 points Online tools: 90 points Shipping and Returns: 92 points Overall: 91 points Scores of 90-100 are elite; 80-89 are excellent; 70-79 are approved; below 70 are not recommended. Ratings come from STELLAService. #13: Apple.com Famous for its innovative products and aesthetic-conscious designs, Apple provides customers with laptop computers, iPods, iPads and more. Customers can also purchase apps and software through the Apple Store. STELLAService's ratings: Customer support: 88 out of 100 points Online tools: 98 points Shipping and Returns: 90 points Overall: 92 points Scores of 90-100 are elite; 80-89 are excellent; 70-79 are approved; below 70 are not recommended. Ratings come from STELLAService. #12: Crutchfield.com Crutchfield.com sells electronic products such as cameras, televisions, iPods and GPS tools. STELLAService's ratings: Customer support: 94 out of 100 points Online tools: 97 points Shipping and Returns: 84 points Overall: 92 points Scores of 90-100 are elite; 80-89 are excellent; 70-79 are approved; below 70 are not recommended. Ratings come from STELLAService. #11: Eastern Mountain Sports Eastern Mountain Sports (ems.com) carries sports apparel and equipment, particularly for cold weather sports. STELLAService's ratings: Customer support: 90 out of 100 points Online tools: 95 points Shipping and Returns: 92 points Overall: 92 points Scores of 90-100 are elite; 80-89 are excellent; 70-79 are approved; below 70 are not recommended. Ratings come from STELLAService. #10: RoadRunnerSports.com RoadRunnerSports.com specialises in sports apparel and accessories. STELLAService's ratings: Customer support: 93 out of 100 points Online tools: 92 points Shipping and Returns: 92 points Overall: 92 points Scores of 90-100 are elite; 80-89 are excellent; 70-79 are approved; below 70 are not recommended. Ratings come from STELLAService. #9: Amazon.com Amazon.com is one of the first online retailers to sell a wide variety of products including electronics, apparel, books, toys, and magazine subscriptions. A review of Amazon's competitor, eBay, is pending, according to STELLAService's co-founder and VP of sales. Customer support: 87 out of 100 points Online tools: 99 points Shipping and Returns: 93 points Overall: 93 points Scores of 90-100 are elite; 80-89 are excellent; 70-79 are approved; below 70 are not recommended. Ratings come from STELLAService. #8: DVD Empire.com DVDEmpire.com sells DVDs in various genres. Customer support: 92 out of 100 points Online tools: 95 points Shipping and Returns: 92 points Overall: 93 points Scores of 90-100 are elite; 80-89 are excellent; 70-79 are approved; below 70 are not recommended. Ratings come from STELLAService. #7: LLBean.com L.L.Bean sells outdoor apparel and equipment. STELLAService's ratings: Customer support: 97 out of 100 points Online tools: 91 points Shipping and Returns: 91 points Overall: 93 points Scores of 90-100 are elite; 80-89 are excellent; 70-79 are approved; below 70 are not recommended. Ratings come from STELLAService. #6: Staples.com Staples is among the largest office supplies companies. STELLAService's ratings: Customer support: 95 out of 100 points Online tools: 92 points Shipping and Returns: 96 points Overall: 94 points Scores of 90-100 are elite; 80-89 are excellent; 70-79 are approved; below 70 are not recommended. Ratings come from STELLAService. #5: BeautyBar.com BeautyBar.com specialises in skin, hair and other beauty products. It's owned by Quidsi Inc., which also owns Soap.com and Diapers.com. STELLAService's ratings: Overall score: 95 (Elite) Customer support: 93 out of 100 points Online tools: 93 points Shipping and Returns: 99 points Overall: 95 points Scores of 90-100 are elite; 80-89 are excellent; 70-79 are approved; below 70 are not recommended. Ratings come from STELLAService. #4: BlueNile.com BlueNile.com lets users design their own engagement rings and wedding bands before ordering them, and also sells other types of jewelry. STELLAService's ratings: Customer support: 96 out of 100 points Online tools: 95 points Shipping and Returns: 94 points Overall: 95 points Scores of 90-100 are elite; 80-89 are excellent; 70-79 are approved; below 70 are not recommended. Ratings come from STELLAService. #3: Diapers.com Diapers.com sells you guessed it, diapers, as well as food, clothes and health products for babies. Customer support: 93 out of 100 points Online tools: 96 points Shipping and Returns: 99 points Overall: 96 points Scores of 90-100 are elite; 80-89 are excellent; 70-79 are approved; below 70 are not recommended. Ratings come from STELLAService. #2: Soap.com Diaper.com's sister site, Soap.com, sells brand name beauty basics, household items, and nutritional products. STELLAService's ratings: Customer support: 93 out of 100 points Online tools: 97 points Shipping and Returns: 99 points Overall: 96 points Scores of 90-100 are elite; 80-89 are excellent; 70-79 are approved; below 70 are not recommended. Ratings come from STELLAService. #1: Zappos.com Zappos.com is an online retailer that specialises in shoes. They also sell handbags, clothing, eyewear, and accessories. The company places a premium on customer service and is known for providing a 365-day return policy and surprise upgrades to overnight shipping. STELLAService's ratings: Customer support: 95 out of 100 points Online tools: 95 points Shipping and Returns: 99 points Overall: 97 points Scores of 90-100 are elite; 80-89 are excellent; 70-79 are approved; below 70 are not recommended. Ratings come from STELLAService. For more on how the STELLAService Rating System works: A team of analysts order and return products online and interact with customer service representatives, and take that experience and others into account to produce its STELLA Ratings. The analysts assign points out of 100 based on online tools, shipping and returns, and customer support. STELLA analysts then group the scores using a weighted scale that consists of four scoring levels: 90 - 100 -- ELITE

ELITE ratings are very rare and represent only those few Internet retailers with outstanding customer service across each phase of the online buying process. You can trust that your experience as a customer is of the utmost importance to these 'customer-obsessed' companies. 80 - 89 -- EXCELLENT

This range identifies online stores with high quality customer service. Businesses with an EXCELLENT rating can be trusted to be there for you in the case of a problem, but there may be a couple areas of the the online customer experience or the site's customer service proposition that could be improved. 70 - 79 -- APPROVED

Internet retailers that achieve this rating show signs of great service but quality might slip on occasion or the business may not provide a wide range of features or offerings that especially enhance the overall customer experience. Below 70 -- NOT RECOMMENDED

