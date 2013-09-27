The 20 Colleges With The Best Food In The Country

Bowdoin College — which traditionally sees its graduating seniors off with a lobster bake — has the best food of any college in the country, according to the Daily Meal.
For the second year, the Daily Meal released its list of the “Best Colleges for Food in America,” ranking colleges’ food on healthiness, sustainability, service, nutritional education, and the “X Factor” — something unique that the school does to differentiate themselves.
Some things that may have helped schools rank on the list include bringing in local food, running educational events, or having an on-campus hibachi restaurant.
You can check out the full list here, but these are the top 20 colleges where it pays to invest in a meal plan.
#20 Stanford University gets students involved by hiring dining ambassadors who encourage wellness, sustainability, and healthy eating.
#19 Princeton University just implemented a 'Lunch-to-Go' program, where students can order bagged lunches to be picked up wherever on campus.
#18 Columbia University has completely eliminated trans fat from their food, following the model set by surrounding New York City.
#17 University of California, Davis students can participate in 'Take a Taste,' a program that allows them to sample dining hall food and offer their opinions.
#16 University of California, Berkeley only purchases environmentally friendly items as part of a Farm-to-Table initiative.
#15 Grinnell College offers a Culinary Intern Program, which gives students hands-on experience in various sides of college food service.
#14 Occidental College students can face off during Oxy Iron Chef, a popular school-wide cooking competition.
#12 Northwestern University just brought a Subway to campus, which joins eateries such as Einstein Bros. Bagels and Starbucks.
#11 St. Olaf College seems very proud of their food, inviting visitors to take advantage of the campus dining halls.
#10 Yale University offers a program called 'Reality Bites' that teaches students about mixology, wine and meal pairings, and formal dining etiquette.
#9 Tufts University hosts on-campus farmers markets during the fall, allowing students to buy fresh food.
#8 Kennesaw State University is constantly changing their menu options, and offers students more than 150 new dishes every day.
#6 Cornell University offers many perks for students who choose to support sustainability, like coffee discounts for reusable mugs.
#5 University of California, Los Angeles was honored by PETA as the most vegan-friendly university for their dedication to nutritional education.
#4 Emory University has many dining events throughout the semester, including a heirloom tomato festival and Valentine's Day dinner.
#2 Washington University in St. Louis has a strong commitment to sustainability, as seen in their efforts to turn wasted oil into biofuel and compost leftover food.
#1 Bowdoin College has such popular food that they've posted some of students' favourite recipes on their website.
