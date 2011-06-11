Case-Shiller Home Price Index: Month To Month Change

The Case-Shiller Index is the leading measure of the U.S. residential housing market, tracking changes in the value of residential real estate nationally as well as in 20 individual cities. It is calculated from data on repeat sales of single-family homes and is released on the last Tuesday of the month.
The 20 Case-Shiller Cities:
- Atlanta, Georgia
- Boston, Massachusetts
- Charlotte, North Carolina
- Chicago, Illinois
- Cleveland, Ohio
- Dallas, Texas
- Denver, Colorado
- Detroit, Michigan
- Las Vegas, Nevada
- Los Angeles, California
- Miami, Florida
- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- New York, New York
- Phoenix, Arizona
- Portland, Oregon
- San Diego, California
- San Francisco, California
- Seattle, Washington
- Tampa, Florida
- Washington, D.C.
The Case-Shiller Index is the leading measure of the U.S. residential housing market, tracking changes in the value of residential real estate nationally as well as in 20 individual cities. It is calculated from data on repeat sales of single-family homes, using an approach developed by economists Karl Case, Robert Shiller, and Allan Weiss. The index is normalized to have a value of 100 in January 2000. The indexes are calculated each month with a two month lag and are published on the last Tuesday of every month.
