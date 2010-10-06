The 20 US Cities That Have Totally Missed The Recovery

Photo: ap

The worst-hit cities of the Great Recession are still far from anything that feels like a recovery, according to Brookings’ quarterly Metro Monitor.Home prices are still around 50% below peak in bubble hotspots like Las Vegas and Miami.



Employment is down over 10% from peak in Rust Belt cities like Detroit. Likewise, gross metro production is down as much as 15% from peak.

