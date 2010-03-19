The 20 Cities That Have Completely Missed The Recovery

The Recession never ended in some cities, and the recovery has a long ways to go.

There are cities in Florida where foreclosures are still rising, blotting out any chance of recovery in home prices. The mayor of Detroit plans to demolish a quarter of the city to get a handle on his real estate problem. Homeless communities are growing on the outskirts of Sacramento.

Based on a report by the Brookings Institute, we’ve ranked the 20 worst cities.

#20 Dayton, OH

Gross metro product since peak: -6.9%

Home prices YTD: -3.2%

Employment since peak: -8.5%

Employment YTD: +3.6%

Four Dayton autoworkers attended the Academy Awards to support a documentary that chronicled the closing of a local GM factory, according to KYPost. The documentary did not win.

#19 Portland, OR

Gross metro product since peak: -4.8%

Home prices YTD: -10.4%

Employment since peak: -6.6%

Employment YTD: +2.5%

Portland shortened its school year by five days to cut costs. Subsequently, the city passed a measure to restore the days by increasing taxes, according to Oregon Live.

#18 Phoenix, AZ

Gross metro product since peak: -3.3%

Home prices YTD: -17.6%

Employment since peak: -10.6%

Employment YTD: +2.1%

Phoenix will bid farewell to a major local arts organisation at the end of the month due to bankruptcy, according to BizJournal.

#17 Grand Rapids, MI

Gross metro product since peak: -3.4%

Home prices YTD: -8.0%

Employment since peak: -6.9%

Employment YTD: +3.2%

The Grand Rapids Press recently begged readers to support an income tax increase to pay city costs.

#16 Sacramento, CA

Gross metro product since peak: -2.7%

Home prices YTD: -9.2%

Employment since peak: -8.4%

Employment YTD: +3.5%

Last year a 'tent city' outside Sacramento attracted global attention. Now the land have been fenced off, but homeless remains a problem around the city, according to CBS.

#15 Stockton, CA

Gross metro product since peak: -3.4%

Home prices YTD: -9.0%

Employment since peak: -5.0%

Employment YTD: +4.1%

Stockton has been named the second most miserable city in America and the most obese, according to ABC News.

#14 Orlando, FL

Gross metro product since peak: -1.0%

Home prices YTD: -17.5%

Employment since peak: -7.3%

Employment YTD: +4.1%

Old Southern Bank failed last week, the first Orlando-based bank failure in 20 years, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

#13 Modesto, CA

Gross metro product since peak: -3.2%

Home prices YTD: -9.0%

Employment since peak: -6.8%

Employment YTD: +3.9%

Teachers at a Modesto high school joined the state-wide walkout to protest budget cuts. But students didn't participate, calling the walk out pointless, according to ABC News.

#12 Lakeland, FL

Gross metro product since peak: -2.4%

Home prices YTD: -17.8%

Employment since peak: -7.0%

Employment YTD: +4.1%

Gun stores are popping up everywhere in Lakeland and across Southwest Florida, according to Florida Weekly -- a clear sign of the recession.

#11 Riverside, CA

Gross metro product since peak: -3.9%

Home prices YTD: -8.4%

Employment since peak: -10.5%

Employment YTD: +3.6%

Veterinarians in the major horse-breeding town have reported a spike in the number of abandoned horses, according to the Press-Enterprise.

#10 Youngtown, OH

Gross metro product since peak: -6.1%

Home prices YTD: -6.0%

Employment since peak: -11.1%

Employment YTD: +3.9%

Youngstown has been tearing down hundreds of houses a year since 2005, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

#9 Miami, FL

Gross metro product since peak: -4.4%

Home prices YTD: -14.1%

Employment since peak: -6.3%

Employment YTD: +3.7%

A Miami courthouse was literally overflowing with foreclosure paperwork. Clerks had to transport the 125,000-plus files to a larger storage area, according to Miami News. The pile is still increasing.

#8 Boise City, ID

Gross metro product since peak: -4.1%

Home prices YTD: -16.4%

Employment since peak: -10.7%

Employment YTD: 2.9%

An important bill for urban renewal has hit a stalemate in the Boise legislature due to concerns about financing, according to Times-News.

#7 Jacksonville, FL

Gross metro product since peak: -4.9%

Home prices YTD: -13.8%

Employment since peak: -7.2%

Employment YTD: 3.9%

A property holding company just foreclosed on a set of Jacksonville apartment complexes, putting over 1,239 homes at risk, according to BizJournal.

#6 Tampa, FL

Gross metro product since peak: -4.9%

Home prices YTD: -12.4%

Employment since peak: -8.9%

Employment YTD: +4.0%

Half of Tampa homeowners have underwater mortgages, according to Tampa Tribune.

#5 Palm Bay, FL

Gross metro product since peak: -5.6%

Home prices YTD: -15.0%

Employment since peak: -10.2%

Employment YTD: +3.6%

After two years of staff cuts, Palm Bay officials are advertising 140 volunteer positions in government, according to Florida Today.

#4 Bradenton, FL

Gross metro product since peak: -5.8%

Home prices YTD: -10.2%

Employment since peak: -14.4%

Employment YTD: +3.8%

Federal regulators gave a decree to the Horizon Bank of Bradenton: raise more capital by the end of April or prepare to be sold, according to the Herald Tribune.

#3 Cape Coral, FL

Gross metro product since peak: -14.8%

Home prices YTD: -11.4%

Employment since peak: -17.0%

Employment YTD: +3.7%

Cape Coral has America's second highest foreclosure rate, according to RealtyTrac.

#2 Las Vegas, NV

Gross metro product since peak: -4.4%

Home prices YTD: -20.8%

Employment since peak: -9.8%

Employment YTD: +4.4%

Luxury casinos and resorts in Sin City are suffering, as companies aren't shelling for office trips, according to the Las Vegas Sun.

#1 Detroit, MI

Gross metro product since peak: -14.2%

Home prices YTD: -11.7%

Employment since peak: -15.6%

Employment YTD: +4.2%

Mayor Bing has a new plan to get rid of hundreds of thousands of foreclosed or vacant homes. He's going to bulldoze one quarter of the city, according to CNBC.

