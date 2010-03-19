The 20 Cities That Have Completely Missed The Recovery

The Recession never ended in some cities, and the recovery has a long ways to go.



There are cities in Florida where foreclosures are still rising, blotting out any chance of recovery in home prices. The mayor of Detroit plans to demolish a quarter of the city to get a handle on his real estate problem. Homeless communities are growing on the outskirts of Sacramento.

Based on a report by the Brookings Institute, we’ve ranked the 20 worst cities.

See The 20 Cities Where The Recovery Never Happened >

