20 Cities Where Home Prices Are Still Dropping Like A Stone

US home prices fell another 0.3 per cent in March, according to Zillow.
The real estate site had predicted a move toward zero depreciation, in anticipation of a market bottom in the second quarter. Now Zillow has pushed back their bottom call to the third quarter.
More bad news includes a 0.01% uptick in foreclosures, and a rise in negative equity to 23.3 per cent of all homes.
Some cities saw much greater price drops.
Month-over-month: -1.29%
Quarter-over-quarter: -3.63%
Year-over-year: -12.05%
The 10 worst for each category are coloured red.
Source: Zillow.com
Month-over-month: -1.28%
Quarter-over-quarter: -3.66%
Year-over-year: -12.59%
Month-over-month: -1.33%
Quarter-over-quarter: -3.72%
Year-over-year: -4.51%
Month-over-month: -1.35%
Quarter-over-quarter: -3.79%
Year-over-year: -8.55%
Month-over-month: -1.33%
Quarter-over-quarter: -3.78%
Year-over-year: -11.49%
Month-over-month: -1.35%
Quarter-over-quarter: -3.84%
Year-over-year: -10.03%
Month-over-month: -1.34%
Quarter-over-quarter: -3.96%
Year-over-year: -21.03%
Month-over-month: -1.46%
Quarter-over-quarter: -4.04%
Year-over-year: -6.36%
Month-over-month: -1.45%
Quarter-over-quarter: -4.10%
Year-over-year: -12.42%
Month-over-month: -1.49%
Quarter-over-quarter: -4.16%
Year-over-year: -8.39%
Month-over-month: -1.50%
Quarter-over-quarter: -4.28%
Year-over-year: -11.51%
Month-over-month: -1.59%
Quarter-over-quarter: -4.39%
Year-over-year: -6.32%
Month-over-month: -1.61%
Quarter-over-quarter: -4.44%
Year-over-year: -13.35%
Month-over-month: -1.82%
Quarter-over-quarter: -5.04%
Year-over-year: -11.19%
Month-over-month: -1.87%
Quarter-over-quarter: -5.20%
Year-over-year: -18.07%
Month-over-month: -2.04%
Quarter-over-quarter: -5.62%
Year-over-year: -7.72%
Month-over-month: -2.30%
Quarter-over-quarter: -6.30%
Year-over-year: -5.47%
Month-over-month: -2.41%
Quarter-over-quarter: -6.64%
Year-over-year: -18.81%
Month-over-month: -3.06%
Quarter-over-quarter: -38.27%
Year-over-year: -16.31%
