20 Cities Where Home Prices Are Still Dropping Like A Stone

Gus Lubin
poughkeepsie

US home prices fell another 0.3 per cent in March, according to Zillow.

The real estate site had predicted a move toward zero depreciation, in anticipation of a market bottom in the second quarter. Now Zillow has pushed back their bottom call to the third quarter.

More bad news includes a 0.01% uptick in foreclosures, and a rise in negative equity to 23.3 per cent of all homes.

Some cities saw much greater price drops.

Tampa, FL -- 3.63% down quarter-over-quarter

Month-over-month: -1.29%

Quarter-over-quarter: -3.63%

Year-over-year: -12.05%

The 10 worst for each category are coloured red.
Source: Zillow.com

Toledo, OH -- 3.66% down quarter-over-quarter

Month-over-month: -1.28%

Quarter-over-quarter: -3.66%

Year-over-year: -12.59%

Poughkeepsie, NY -- 3.72% down quarter-over-quarter

Month-over-month: -1.33%

Quarter-over-quarter: -3.72%

Year-over-year: -4.51%

Raleigh, NC -- 3.79% down quarter-over-quarter

Month-over-month: -1.35%

Quarter-over-quarter: -3.79%

Year-over-year: -8.55%

Ocala, FL -- 3.78% down quarter-over-quarter

Month-over-month: -1.33%

Quarter-over-quarter: -3.78%

Year-over-year: -11.49%

Vero Beach, FL -- 3.84% down quarter-over-quarter

Month-over-month: -1.35%

Quarter-over-quarter: -3.84%

Year-over-year: -10.03%

Madera, CA -- 3.96% down quarter-over-quarter

Month-over-month: -1.34%

Quarter-over-quarter: -3.96%

Year-over-year: -21.03%

Atlanta, GA -- 4.04% down quarter-over-quarter

Month-over-month: -1.46%

Quarter-over-quarter: -4.04%

Year-over-year: -6.36%

Mobile, AL -- 4.10% down quarter-over-quarter

Month-over-month: -1.45%

Quarter-over-quarter: -4.10%

Year-over-year: -12.42%

Augusta, GA -- 4.16% down quarter-over-quarter

Month-over-month: -1.49%

Quarter-over-quarter: -4.16%

Year-over-year: -8.39%

Milwaukee, WI -- 4.28% down quarter-over-quarter

Month-over-month: -1.50%

Quarter-over-quarter: -4.28%

Year-over-year: -11.51%

Greensboro, NC -- 4.39% down quarter-over-quarter

Month-over-month: -1.59%

Quarter-over-quarter: -4.39%

Year-over-year: -6.32%

Lakeland, FL -- 4.44% down quarter-over-quarter

Month-over-month: -1.61%

Quarter-over-quarter: -4.44%

Year-over-year: -13.35%

Ann Arbor, MI -- 5.04% down quarter-over-quarter

Month-over-month: -1.82%

Quarter-over-quarter: -5.04%

Year-over-year: -11.19%

Orlando, FL -- 5.20% down quarter-over-quarter

Month-over-month: -1.87%

Quarter-over-quarter: -5.20%

Year-over-year: -18.07%

Erie, PA -- 5.62% down quarter-over-quarter

Month-over-month: -2.04%

Quarter-over-quarter: -5.62%

Year-over-year: -7.72%

Hickory, NC -- 6.3% down quarter-over-quarter

Month-over-month: -2.30%

Quarter-over-quarter: -6.30%

Year-over-year: -5.47%

Detroit, MI -- 6.64% down quarter-over-quarter

Month-over-month: -2.41%

Quarter-over-quarter: -6.64%

Year-over-year: -18.81%

Duluth, MN -- 8.27% down quarter-over-quarter

Month-over-month: -3.06%

Quarter-over-quarter: -38.27%

Year-over-year: -16.31%

