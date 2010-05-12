20 Cities Where Home Prices Are Still Dropping Like A Stone

US home prices fell another 0.3 per cent in March, according to Zillow.



The real estate site had predicted a move toward zero depreciation, in anticipation of a market bottom in the second quarter. Now Zillow has pushed back their bottom call to the third quarter.

More bad news includes a 0.01% uptick in foreclosures, and a rise in negative equity to 23.3 per cent of all homes.

Some cities saw much greater price drops.

