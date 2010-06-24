20 Cities Where Real Estate Is A Screamingly Good Investment

Gregory White
Foreclosure

Right now, real estate seems the worst asset class imaginable, with housing sales tanking and the market disinterested in a rapidly deflating bubble.

But there are some opportunities out there, according Port Real.

Port Real have rated the country’s top real estate opportunities in several different ways:

  • Ability to generate cash flow, via rental income, while also paying for the property’s costs
  • The price outlook for properties, noting the trend
  • Housing inventory
  • Employment opportunities in the market.

Each chart includes two price points for the market:

  • Investor Grade: This is the ideal home for an investor, at a lower price point. A “starter home” at a lower price point, its not luxury by any means, but needs little work to become a rental.
  • Median Price: The median price is a median priced home in the city, representing what a “typical” buyer would be shopping for.

We’ve noticed many of those real estate opportunities are located in cities with universities nearby, which might explain their potential for price growth through this terrible period for housing.

Ames, Iowa

Note:

  • Investor Grade: This is the ideal home for an investor, at a lower price point. A 'starter home' at a lower price point, its not luxury by any means, but needs little work to become a rental.
  • Median Price: The median price is a median priced home in the city, representing what a 'typical' buyer would be shopping for.

Source: Port Real

Bethesda-Aithersburg-Frederick, Maryland

Boston-Qunicy, Massachusetts

Buffalo-Niagra Falls, New York

Cambridge-Newton-Framingham, Massachusetts

Ithaca, New York

Lawton, Oklahoma

Morgantown, West Virginia

Nassau-Suffolk, New York

Peabody, Massachusetts

Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Washington D.C. area

Sioux City, Iowa

State College, Pennsylvania

St. Cloud, Minnesota

Texarkana, Texas

Waco, Texas

Wichita, Kansas

Jonesboro, AR

