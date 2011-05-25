The 20 Cities That Lost The Most In The Economic Downturn

Photo: Courtesy of The Ruins Of Detroit

More than half of America’s metropolitan centres may have recovered from their recession growth dives, but that leaves much of the country sill struggling to climb back from the abyss, according to a report from Brookings.The report shows that many cities across the U.S. are still in negative territory, in terms of their change in GDP growth, since the economy peaked prior to the recession. While this isn’t the only ranking to judge these cities on, they also show continued weakness in terms of employment growth and home prices.



What’s evidenced is that much of America is still coming to grips with fundamental changes in the economy, and hasn’t found a way to approach pre-recession growth rates in the wake of the housing market collapse.

