The 20 Cities That Lost The Most In The Economic Downturn

Photo: Courtesy of The Ruins Of Detroit
More than half of America’s metropolitan centres may have recovered from their recession growth dives, but that leaves much of the country sill struggling to climb back from the abyss, according to a report from Brookings.The report shows that many cities across the U.S. are still in negative territory, in terms of their change in GDP growth, since the economy peaked prior to the recession. While this isn’t the only ranking to judge these cities on, they also show continued weakness in terms of employment growth and home prices.
What’s evidenced is that much of America is still coming to grips with fundamental changes in the economy, and hasn’t found a way to approach pre-recession growth rates in the wake of the housing market collapse.
Change in gross metro product since peak: -2.6%
Change in employment since peak: -2.9%
Change in home prices since peak: -4.1%
Note: Buffalo area also includes Niagara Falls
Source: Brookings, data through Q4 2010
Change in gross metro product since peak: -2.7%
Change in employment since peak: -2.9%
Change in home prices since peak: -4.9%
Source: Brookings, data through Q4 2010
Change in gross metro product since peak: -2.9%
Change in employment since peak: -10.5%
Change in home prices since peak: -42.3%
Note: Tampa area also includes St. Petersburg and Clearwater
Source: Brookings, data through Q4 2010
Change in gross metro product since peak: -3.0%
Change in employment since peak: -10.6%
Change in home prices since peak: -48.2%
Note: Phoenix area also includes Mesa and Glendale
Source: Brookings, data through Q4 2010
Change in gross metro product since peak: -3.5%
Change in employment since peak: -8.9%
Change in home prices since peak: -34.3%
Source: Brookings, data through Q4 2010
Change in gross metro product since peak: -3.6%
Change in employment since peak: -3.5%
Change in home prices since peak: -5.9%
Note: Houston area also includes Sugar Land and Baytown
Source: Brookings, data through Q4 2010
Change in gross metro product since peak: -3.8%
Change in employment since peak: -11.4%
Change in home prices since peak: -49.3%
Note: Palm Bay area also includes Melbourne and Titusville
Source: Brookings, data through Q4 2010
Change in gross metro product since peak: -3.9%
Change in employment since peak: -2.8%
Change in home prices since peak: -6.3%
Source: Brookings, data through Q4 2010
Change in gross metro product since peak: -4.7%
Change in employment since peak: -10.1%
Change in home prices since peak: -46.2%
Note: Miami area also includes Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach
Source: Brookings, data through Q4 2010
Change in gross metro product since peak: -4.7%
Change in employment since peak: -7.9%
Change in home prices since peak: -4.9%
Source: Brookings, data through Q4 2010
Change in gross metro product since peak: -4.9%
Change in employment since peak: -11.6%
Change in home prices since peak: -15.2%
Note: Youngstown area also includes Warren and Boardman
Source: Brookings, data through Q4 2010
Change in gross metro product since peak: -5.1%
Change in employment since peak: -11.2%
Change in home prices since peak: -16.2%
Source: Brookings, data through Q4 2010
Change in gross metro product since peak: -6.1%
Change in employment since peak: -12.4%
Change in home prices since peak: -22.5%
Source: Brookings, data through Q4 2010
Change in gross metro product since peak: -6.4%
Change in employment since peak: -8.0%
Change in home prices since peak: -50.4%
Source: Brookings, data through Q4 2010
Change in gross metro product since peak: -6.6%
Change in employment since peak: -15.0%
Change in home prices since peak: -50.7%
Note: Sarasota area also uncludes North Port and Bradenton
Source: Brookings, data through Q4 2010
Change in gross metro product since peak: -6.7%
Change in employment since peak: -13.7%
Change in home prices since peak: -49.5%
Note: Riverside area also includes San Bernardino and Ontario
Source: Brookings, data through Q4 2010
Change in gross metro product since peak: -8.1%
Change in employment since peak: -14.8%
Change in home prices since peak: -57.6%
Note: Las Vegas area also includes Paradise.
Source: Brookings, data through Q4 2010
Change in gross metro product since peak: -12.0%
Change in employment since peak: -17.9%
Change in home prices since peak: -41.4%
Note: Detroit area also includes Warren and Livonia.
Source: Brookings, data through Q4 2010
Change in gross metro product since peak: -12.2%
Change in employment since peak: -17.3%
Change in home prices since peak: -54.4%
Note: Caper Coral area also includes Fort Myers.
Source: Brookings, data through Q4 2010
Change in gross metro product since peak: -15.2%
Change in employment since peak: -15.5%
Change in home prices since peak: -15.0%
Note: New Orleans area also includes Metairie and Kenner.
Source: Brookings, data through Q4 2010
