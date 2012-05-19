20 American Cities That Are Getting Slammed By Foreclosures

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Foreclosure activity declined 5 per cent in April from the previous month, and 14 per cent year-over-year. But rising foreclosure activity in many states and cities was overshadowed by a significant decrease in hard-hit foreclosure states like California, Arizona, and Nevada according to the latest foreclosure report from Realty Trac.
We drew on RealtyTrac data to put together the 20 metropolitan areas where foreclosure activity is remains high.
Note: All data is for the 20 largest metros. Data for properties with foreclosure filings is for April 2012.
1 in every 2,677 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q1 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
2,812
Change from March 2012:
-7.62%
Change from April 2011:
+7.25%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 1,777 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
637
Change from March 2012:
+9.64%
Change from April 2011:
+20.42%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 1,447 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,530
Change from March 2012:
-7.89%
Change from April 2011:
-30.23%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 1,249 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,172
Change from March 2012:
-8.58%
Change from April 2011:
-54.24%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 996 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
2,444
Change from March 2012:
-11.96%
Change from April 2011:
+24.31%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 960 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,961
Change from March 2012:
+46.67%
Change from April 2011:
+2.35%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 842 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
2,741
Change from March 2012:
-0.72%
Change from April 2011:
-2.46%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in 741 every homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
3,376
Change from March 2012:
+11.68%
Change from April 2011:
+17.84%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 696 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,793
Change from March 2012:
-0.33%
Change from April 2011:
+28.53%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 543 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
2,497
Change from March 2012:
+17.29%
Change from April 2011:
+3.44%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 514 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
3,391
Change from March 2012:
-18.88%
Change from April 2011:
-33.68%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 412 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
10,906
Change from March 2012:
-10.85%
Change from April 2011:
-28.26%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 394 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
2.960
Change from March 2012:
-6.12%
Change from April 2011:
-18.68%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 363 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
5,201
Change from March 2012:
+3.90%
Change from April 2011:
-32.22%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in 321 every homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
11,840
Change from March 2012:
-7.63%
Change from April 2011:
+25.52%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 315 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
4,295
Change from March 2012:
+18.19%
Change from April 2011:
+59.02%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 313 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
5,755
Change from March 2012:
-22.64%
Change from April 2012:
-44.44%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in 298 every homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
7,271
Change from March 2012:
-11.07%
Change from April 2011:
+21.30%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 273 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
9,031
Change from March 2012:
-9.18%
Change from April 2011:
+38.43%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 213 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
7,049
Change from March 2012:
-10.81%
Change from April 2011:
-29.97%
Source: RealtyTrac
