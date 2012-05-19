20 American Cities That Are Getting Slammed By Foreclosures

Foreclosure activity declined 5 per cent in April from the previous month, and 14 per cent year-over-year. But rising foreclosure activity in many states and cities was overshadowed by a significant decrease in hard-hit foreclosure states like California, Arizona, and Nevada according to the latest foreclosure report from Realty Trac.

We drew on RealtyTrac data to put together the 20 metropolitan areas where foreclosure activity is remains high.

Note: All data is for the 20 largest metros. Data for properties with foreclosure filings is for April 2012.

New York

1 in every 2,677 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q1 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
2,812

Change from March 2012:
-7.62%

Change from April 2011:
+7.25%

Baltimore

1 in every 1,777 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
637

Change from March 2012:
+9.64%

Change from April 2011:
+20.42%

Washington D.C.

1 in every 1,447 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,530

Change from March 2012:
-7.89%

Change from April 2011:
-30.23%

Seattle

1 in every 1,249 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,172

Change from March 2012:
-8.58%

Change from April 2011:
-54.24%

Philadelphia

1 in every 996 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
2,444

Change from March 2012:
-11.96%

Change from April 2011:
+24.31%

Boston

1 in every 960 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,961

Change from March 2012:
+46.67%

Change from April 2011:
+2.35%

Houston

1 in every 842 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
2,741

Change from March 2012:
-0.72%

Change from April 2011:
-2.46%

Dallas

1 in 741 every homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
3,376

Change from March 2012:
+11.68%

Change from April 2011:
+17.84%

St. Louis

1 in every 696 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,793

Change from March 2012:
-0.33%

Change from April 2011:
+28.53%

Minneapolis

1 in every 543 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
2,497

Change from March 2012:
+17.29%

Change from April 2011:
+3.44%

San Francisco

1 in every 514 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
3,391

Change from March 2012:
-18.88%

Change from April 2011:
-33.68%

Los Angeles

1 in every 412 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
10,906

Change from March 2012:
-10.85%

Change from April 2011:
-28.26%

San Diego

1 in every 394 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
2.960

Change from March 2012:
-6.12%

Change from April 2011:
-18.68%

Detroit

1 in every 363 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
5,201

Change from March 2012:
+3.90%

Change from April 2011:
-32.22%

Chicago

1 in 321 every homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
11,840

Change from March 2012:
-7.63%

Change from April 2011:
+25.52%

Tampa

1 in every 315 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
4,295

Change from March 2012:
+18.19%

Change from April 2011:
+59.02%

Phoenix

1 in every 313 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
5,755

Change from March 2012:
-22.64%

Change from April 2012:
-44.44%

Atlanta

1 in 298 every homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
7,271

Change from March 2012:
-11.07%

Change from April 2011:
+21.30%

Miami

1 in every 273 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
9,031

Change from March 2012:
-9.18%

Change from April 2011:
+38.43%

Riverside-San Bernardino

1 in every 213 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
7,049

Change from March 2012:
-10.81%

Change from April 2011:
-29.97%

