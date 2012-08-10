These 20 Cities Have The Highest Home Foreclosure Rates In America

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Foreclosure activity across the country fell 3 per cent month-over-month in July and 10 per cent from a year ago, according to RealtyTrac’s latest foreclosure report.But foreclosures could pick up in coming months.



“Recent legislation and court rulings could lengthen the foreclosure process in some of the states with the shorter timelines, however, resulting in a temporary foreclosure lull and subsequent rebound in those states as well,” according to RealtyTrac vice president Daren Blomquist.

We drew on RealtyTrac’s report to highlight the 20 metros with the highest foreclosure rates.

Note: All data is for the 20 largest metros. Data for properties with foreclosure filings is for July 2012.

