These 20 Cities Have The Highest Home Foreclosure Rates In America

Mamta Badkar
foreclosure protest

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Foreclosure activity across the country fell 3 per cent month-over-month in July and 10 per cent from a year ago, according to RealtyTrac’s latest foreclosure report.But foreclosures could pick up in coming months.

“Recent legislation and court rulings could lengthen the foreclosure process in some of the states with the shorter timelines, however, resulting in a temporary foreclosure lull and subsequent rebound in those states as well,” according to RealtyTrac vice president Daren Blomquist.

We drew on RealtyTrac’s report to highlight the 20 metros with the highest foreclosure rates.

Note: All data is for the 20 largest metros. Data for properties with foreclosure filings is for July 2012.

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Arizona

1 in every 310 homes received a foreclosure filing in July 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
5,795

Change from June 2012:
-11.74 per cent

Change from July 2011:
-21.74 per cent

Ocala, Florida

1 in every 302 homes received a foreclosure filing in July 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
543

Change from June 2012:
-0.37 per cent

Change from July 2011:
-9.95 per cent

Bakersfield, California

1 in every 300 homes received a foreclosure filing in July 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
948

Change from June 2012:
-34.49 per cent

Change from July 2011:
-42.37 per cent

Chicago-Naperville-Joliet, Illinois

1 in every 299 homes received a foreclosure filing in July 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
12,683

Change from June 2012:
-9.50 per cent

Change from July 2011:
35.00 per cent

Lakeland, Florida

1 in every 297 homes received a foreclosure filing in July 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
946

Change from June 2012:
7.50 per cent

Change from July 2011:
55.85 per cent

Orlando-Kissimmee, Florida

1 in every 293 homes received a foreclosure filing in July 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
3,219

Change from June 2012:
1.16 per cent

Change from July 2011:
38.15 per cent

Jacksonville, Florida

1 in every 287 homes received a foreclosure filing in July 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
2,082

Change from June 2012:
60.52 per cent

Change from July 2011:
28.68 per cent

Akron, Ohio

1 in every 286 homes received a foreclosure filing in July 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
1.092

Change from June 2012:
113.28 per cent

Change from July 2011:
66.46 per cent

Rockford, Illinois

1 in every 286 homes received a foreclosure filing in July 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
511

Change from June 2012:
5.14 per cent

Change from July 2011:
49.42 per cent

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Marietta, Georgia

1 in every 283 homes received a foreclosure filing in July 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
7,649

Change from June 2012:
-9.41 per cent

Change from July 2011:
-6.45 per cent

Merced, California

1 in every 274 homes received a foreclosure filing in July 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
306

Change from June 2012:
-20.52

Change from July 2011:
-41.04

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Florida

1 in every 267 homes received a foreclosure filing in July 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
5,069

Change from June 2012:
49.40 per cent

Change from July 2011:
84.26 per cent

Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, California

1 in every 266 homes received a foreclosure filing in July 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,059

Change from June 2012:
-3.38 per cent

Change from July 2011:
-7.75 per cent

Visalia-Porterville, California

1 in every 254 homes received a foreclosure filing in July 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
558

Change from June 2012:
-10.29 per cent

Change from July 2011:
-18.78 per cent

Sacramento-Arden-Arcade-Roseville, California

1 in every 228 homes received a foreclosure filing in July 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
3,828

Change from June 2012:
-4.73 per cent

Change from July 2011:
-20.63 per cent

Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, Florida

1 in every 214 homes received a foreclosure filing in July 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,261

Change from June 2012:
286.81 per cent

Change from July 2011:
203.13 per cent

Modesto, California

1 in every 195 homes received a foreclosure filing in July 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
921

Change from June 2012:
-19.49 per cent

Change from July 2011:
-26.38 per cent

Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, California

1 in every 187 homes received a foreclosure filing in July 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
8,012

Change from June 2012:
-5.49 per cent

Change from July 2011:
-18.73 per cent

Vallejo-Fairfield, California

1 in every 185 homes received a foreclosure filing in July 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
824

Change from June 2012:
10.01 per cent

Change from July 2011:
-23.42 per cent

Stockton, California

1 in every 153 homes received a foreclosure filing in July 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,529

Change from June 2012:
-5.38 per cent

Change from July 2011:
-17.44 per cent

