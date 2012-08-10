These 20 Cities Have The Highest Home Foreclosure Rates In America

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Foreclosure activity across the country fell 3 per cent month-over-month in July and 10 per cent from a year ago, according to RealtyTrac’s latest foreclosure report.But foreclosures could pick up in coming months.
“Recent legislation and court rulings could lengthen the foreclosure process in some of the states with the shorter timelines, however, resulting in a temporary foreclosure lull and subsequent rebound in those states as well,” according to RealtyTrac vice president Daren Blomquist.
We drew on RealtyTrac’s report to highlight the 20 metros with the highest foreclosure rates.
Note: All data is for the 20 largest metros. Data for properties with foreclosure filings is for July 2012.
1 in every 310 homes received a foreclosure filing in July 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
5,795
Change from June 2012:
-11.74 per cent
Change from July 2011:
-21.74 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 302 homes received a foreclosure filing in July 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
543
Change from June 2012:
-0.37 per cent
Change from July 2011:
-9.95 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 300 homes received a foreclosure filing in July 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
948
Change from June 2012:
-34.49 per cent
Change from July 2011:
-42.37 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 299 homes received a foreclosure filing in July 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
12,683
Change from June 2012:
-9.50 per cent
Change from July 2011:
35.00 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 297 homes received a foreclosure filing in July 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
946
Change from June 2012:
7.50 per cent
Change from July 2011:
55.85 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 293 homes received a foreclosure filing in July 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
3,219
Change from June 2012:
1.16 per cent
Change from July 2011:
38.15 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 287 homes received a foreclosure filing in July 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
2,082
Change from June 2012:
60.52 per cent
Change from July 2011:
28.68 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 286 homes received a foreclosure filing in July 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
1.092
Change from June 2012:
113.28 per cent
Change from July 2011:
66.46 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 286 homes received a foreclosure filing in July 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
511
Change from June 2012:
5.14 per cent
Change from July 2011:
49.42 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 283 homes received a foreclosure filing in July 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
7,649
Change from June 2012:
-9.41 per cent
Change from July 2011:
-6.45 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 274 homes received a foreclosure filing in July 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
306
Change from June 2012:
-20.52
Change from July 2011:
-41.04
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 267 homes received a foreclosure filing in July 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
5,069
Change from June 2012:
49.40 per cent
Change from July 2011:
84.26 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 266 homes received a foreclosure filing in July 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,059
Change from June 2012:
-3.38 per cent
Change from July 2011:
-7.75 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 254 homes received a foreclosure filing in July 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
558
Change from June 2012:
-10.29 per cent
Change from July 2011:
-18.78 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 228 homes received a foreclosure filing in July 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
3,828
Change from June 2012:
-4.73 per cent
Change from July 2011:
-20.63 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 214 homes received a foreclosure filing in July 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,261
Change from June 2012:
286.81 per cent
Change from July 2011:
203.13 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 195 homes received a foreclosure filing in July 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
921
Change from June 2012:
-19.49 per cent
Change from July 2011:
-26.38 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 187 homes received a foreclosure filing in July 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
8,012
Change from June 2012:
-5.49 per cent
Change from July 2011:
-18.73 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 185 homes received a foreclosure filing in July 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
824
Change from June 2012:
10.01 per cent
Change from July 2011:
-23.42 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 153 homes received a foreclosure filing in July 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,529
Change from June 2012:
-5.38 per cent
Change from July 2011:
-17.44 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
