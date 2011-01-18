20 Fast-Action Strategies That Made These Entrepreneurs Wildly Successful

No matter which industry you are in, competition is fierce and the quicker you can find and implement effective strategies to improve your business, the better off you’ll be.
To help you find those ideas, Business Insider gathered “fast action” strategies from 20 brilliant CEOs and marketing experts who were interviewed by Bob Serling, founder of Profit Alchemy, Inc., a consulting firm. You can read the complete interviews in Profit Alchemy’s free e-book, “10-Minute Business Success” here.
Serling asked each person one question: “What is your favourite business strategy or tactic that’s working really well for you or your clients right now?”
Mike Koenigs, co-founder of Traffic Geyser
'This is one that actually made me $10,000 with less than five minutes worth of work, and it's something anyone can do. It's leveraging going to live events and seminars.'
'So what I do when I get back to my office is grab all the business cards...and I make a generic video. But it really feels like it's coming from me to them, and it says, 'Hey this is Mike. I want to follow up after the event. I know we chatted a little bit about two things that I know you expressed a lot of interest in.'
'I recorded it with QuickTime...and attached it to the email. So it really felt personal, and I sent a unique email to each person. That's the only thing that I did, but literally, I just pre-wrote the email, copied, pasted, attached the file, and hit send. I did it basically 10 times, and like I said, I made $10,000 with what amounted to -- it was barely a three-minute video.'
Tony Hsieh, CEO of Zappos.com
'I think it ultimately just comes down to making sure that you have a vision for the company that's beyond just profits or money or being number one in the market, and for us, our vision has definitely evolved over the years.
So I think once you know what the vision is and it's communicated to everyone, then decision making actually becomes a lot easier. Because it's just about if it's a step towards the vision or not, and if it is a step, then usually it's the right decision.'
Keith Ferrazzi, author of 'Never Eat Alone' and 'Who's Got Your Back'
'So many companies focus on trying to understand where they're going to go...Almost never do they marry their strategic plan with a simple question: Who? Who are the most important people to the success in the growth of your organisation?
And so the idea of identifying the hundred most important people to your company is identifying who owns the strength of that relationship.'
Jeff Walker, founder of the 'Six In Seven Formula'
'I personally never like to try to sell people or try to influence people unduly in the absolute first contact with them. My first contact with them is generally an attempt to build a relationship. It's usually an attempt to get them to join my email list. And from that point on, everything I do with them is a matter of sequences. It's a sequence to build relationships, and then when I want to get into a sale, then the sale's a sequence.'
Joe Polish, founder and president of Piranha Marketing
'That one thing that works extraordinarily well...is the use of education-based marketing. Specifically, it's a form of free recorded messages, consumer awareness guides, and video and audio that you would put on a website, or that you would send out in an email, or that you would post on your Facebook page. I even have free recorded messages on my Twitter page, where if you follow me on Twitter, you can actually see a free recorded message.'
Bob Serling, founder of Profit Alchemy, inc.
'My favourite tactic for probably the last five years - as well as now - is something that we call in my business 'marketing time travel.' You look to the past and you take your most successful campaign, and build all your new campaigns around what was most successful. Or it could be a variation of what was most successful.'
Dr. Robert Cialdini, Regents Professor Emeritus of psychology and marketing at Arizona State University
'If we want to be successful in influencing others in our direction, we shouldn't just rely on our own persuasive powers. We should engage honestly the evidence that others just like these individuals we're trying to influence, that others have taken our advice, have purchased our products and services, have got onboard with our initiatives and so on.
That will often be more powerful than anything we can provide personally, but in this case, the influence comes from the side, rather than from the front, and it's dramatically more powerful as a consequence.'
Cameron Herold, founder of BackPocket COO
'We came up with three easy steps to generate free press...know your angles, number one. Know your target is number two. Then step number three is where most people, especially in today's era of email, are really missing an opportunity, and that's pick up the phone.'
John Carlton, copywriter and blogger at john-carlton.com
'Let's say your list is 50,000 or 100,000 names -- and you decide that for whatever reason, you're just going to hammer the heck out of them and try to sell...And while you are sucking money out of the list at first, at the same time you are diminishing the effects of your contact with that list with every single time that you send out a naked pitch.
The better you know your market, the better you know the people on your list, the better you understand what they want or what they need or what they might like to have and don't yet know that they want it -- it might be a joke of the day or something like that --but it's not constantly showing up selling.'
John Jantsch, marketing coach, author and creator of 'Duct Tape Marketing' blog
'So in terms of working with my clients and in my business, setting up a systematic approach to generating referrals consistently with every single client, and even with strategic partnerships and going out and sort of proactively creating referral generating machines is absolutely my favourite.'
'The one that has absolutely never failed me...is really to make the generation of referrals or the creating of referrals an expectation -- part of the deal.'
David Garfinkel, founder of the World Copywriting Institute
'What I find is that I really like to teach, and if I'm able to set up a teleseminar where I offer people some valuable insight and an action tool template or a technique or a series of steps or something, and then from there I'm able to offer them the next step, which is to purchase a product that will educate them on more of the same, it works really well.'
Paul Lemberg, co-founder of Quantum Growth Coaching
'When people set their goals for their business, if they have very specific, highly structured outcomes that they're trying to accomplish, they're likely to fail, whereas if there's an overall purpose, either in their personal financial picture or right at large in the world, that purpose can be achieved in a variety of different ways.'
Robert Bly, author of 'The Copywriter's Handbook'
'It's simply called the 'bait piece'. And the bait piece says to increase either leads in lead-generation promotions, or to increase sales in mail order promotions, whether online or offline. You can significantly improve your results by offering the prospect, with their inquiry or with their order, some piece of free content, which we call the 'bait piece.'
It's typically done as a pdf that you can download off a website or you can email, but it could be a CD, it could be a piece of software, it could be a resource directory, but you offer them free information.
That's the simplest no brainer -- and it really is a no brainer-- for increasing direct response.'
Arielle Ford, publicist, EverythingYouShould Know.com
'The way to get people to like you is to not be predatory. When you go after them, when you start talking to them for the first time, do it from a point of view of, What can I do for you? What do you need today?'
Clayton Makepeace, CEO, The Total Package
'I think the advertorial is really the best marketing technique out there right now. At a time when the marketplace is full of people making outrageous claims, especially on the internet, offering a report that brings value to prospects' lives and offering that report for free, either through the mail or on the internet, is a great way to engage prospects on a very credible level.'
Perry Marshall, a leading specialist on buying search engine traffic at perrymarshall.com
'I think the most important thing that I've been doing and teaching is building concentric circles, or layers of involvement. In every website there's a first gear, a second gear, a third gear, a fourth gear, where you're not just trying to get somebody to show up and buy something and wander off...but that you're really creating an ongoing relationship, an ongoing sense of trust.'
Brian Tracy, chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International
'Thinking accurately means always assuming that you could be wrong. In every step of the function, assuming you could be wrong, and do a true test -- a market test, get a true opinion and double check your facts. Don't jump to conclusions.'
Chris Reynolds, director of business development, The Internet Marketing centre
'The best advice I have and it's one of those simplest strategies is using Google. Find out your company's greatest set of key words that truly bring buyers into the business, and based on those key words, take them to Google, plug them in, find a bunch of sites listed, and then do a little bit of analysis on those sites to see if any of those websites gravitate as a great future partner.'
Yanik Silver, author and speaker, instantsalesletters.com
'My favourite marketing technique right now...is my affiliate program. The way it works is it's really like having a bunch of paid sales people out there for you. People can put a link on their website, they can send out and email to their list -- there are all kinds of ways that they can bring traffic over to your website. And the coolest thing is you only pay them if they make a sale for you.'
