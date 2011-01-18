20 Fast-Action Strategies That Made These Entrepreneurs Wildly Successful

Mike Koenigs, co-founder of Traffic Geyser

'This is one that actually made me $10,000 with less than five minutes worth of work, and it's something anyone can do. It's leveraging going to live events and seminars.'

'So what I do when I get back to my office is grab all the business cards...and I make a generic video. But it really feels like it's coming from me to them, and it says, 'Hey this is Mike. I want to follow up after the event. I know we chatted a little bit about two things that I know you expressed a lot of interest in.'

'I recorded it with QuickTime...and attached it to the email. So it really felt personal, and I sent a unique email to each person. That's the only thing that I did, but literally, I just pre-wrote the email, copied, pasted, attached the file, and hit send. I did it basically 10 times, and like I said, I made $10,000 with what amounted to -- it was barely a three-minute video.'

Source: 10 Minute Business Success (Profit Alchemy, Inc.) Get the free e-book here.