Here are 20 cars you can drive off the lot new for less than $20,000

Drivers shell out roughly $US39,000 on average when buying a new car, but there are plenty of new cars out there that retail for less than half that price.

Plenty of small sedans and hatchbacks start at less than $US20,000, like the Honda Fit, Hyundai Veloster, Toyota Corolla, and Subaru Impreza.

As far as crossovers and pickups go, the Ford EcoSport and Nissan Frontier are both sub-$US20,000 picks.

The average price of a new car sold in the US hit roughly $US39,000 late last year, according to Kelley Blue Book, but you don’t have to pay nearly that much for a brand-new ride.

If you have less than $US20,000 to spend on a car, you’ll likely get the best bang for your buck by picking up a low-mileage used car from a few years back. But, if you’ll settle for nothing less than brand spanking new, there are still some options out there.

For that price, you can have your pick of lots of small hatchbacks and sedans from a variety of brands. But price often goes up with size, meaning the pickings are slimmer when it comes to SUVs and pickups.

Check out 20 cars that retail for less than $US20,000 below:

Chevrolet Spark: $US13,220

Chevrolet

Compared to the base price, the 2020 Spark’s highest trim level starts at $US18,895.

Mitsubishi Mirage: $US13,995

Mitsubishi Mitsubishi Mirage.

The 2020 Mirage’s highest trim level starts at $US17,295.

Nissan Versa: $US14,730

Nissan

The 2020 Versa’s highest trim level starts at $US18,240.

Hyundai Accent: $US15,295

Hyundai Hyundai Accent.

The 2020 Accent’s highest trim level starts at $US19,400.

Toyota Yaris: $US15,650

Toyota

The 2020 Yaris’ highest trim level starts at $US18,750.

Kia Rio: $US15,850

Kia

The 2020 Rio’s highest trim level starts at $US16,490.

Honda Fit: $US16,190

Honda

The 2020 Fit’s highest trim level starts at $US20,620.

Fiat 500: $US16,495

FCA

While the Fiat 500 was technically discontinued, you can still buy new 2019 models. The highest trim, the Abarth, started at $US20,745.

Chevrolet Sonic: $US16,720

Chevrolet

The highest trim on the 2020 Spark hatchback starts at $US22,395.

Kia Soul: $US17,490

Kia 2020 Kia Soul.

The 2020 Soul has one of the higher price ranges on this list, with the highest trim starting at $US27,490.

Kia Forte: $US17,890

Kia Kia Forte.

The highest trim on the 2020 Forte starts at $US23,090.

Hyundai Veloster: $US18,800

Hyundai

The highest trim on the regular 2020 Veloster starts at $US28,350. There’s also the performance-oriented Veloster N, which starts at $US27,600.

Nissan Kicks: $US18,870

Nissan

The highest trim on the 2020 Kicks starts at $US21,120.

Volkswagen Jetta: $US18,895

Volkswagen

The highest trim level on the 2020 Jetta starts at $US27,945.

Nissan Sentra: $US19,090

Nissan

The highest trim level on the 2020 Sentra starts at $US21,430.

Subaru Impreza hatchback: $US19,195

The highest trim on the 2020 Impreza hatchback starts at $US22,595.

Nissan Frontier: $US19,290

Nissan Nissan Frontier.

Starting prices on the 2019 Frontier reach into the high $US30,000s, depending on the trim.

Hyundai Elantra: $US19,300

Hyundai

The highest trim on the 2020 Elantra starts at $US24,150.

Toyota Corolla: $US19,600

Toyota

The highest trim level on the 2020 Corolla starts at $US25,550.

Ford EcoSport: $US19,995

Ford

The highest trim on the 2020 EcoSport starts at $US27,380.

