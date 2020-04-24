These are the 20 cars most likely to reach 200,000 miles, according to sales data

Toyota 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser.

Automotive research company and search engine iSeeCars.com studied more than 15.8 million car sales in 2019 to identify the models that are most likely to last at least 200,000 miles.

The list of the top 20 vehicles most likely to hit 200,000 miles includes 11 SUVs, four pickups, three sedans, and two minivans.

Toyota accounted for almost half of the cars on the list, and its Land Cruiser and Sequoia SUVs took the top two spots.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Durability and reliability should be top priorities for most car shoppers. And as a deepening economic crisis threatens people’s financial security and tightens their budgets, owning a long-lasting and low-maintenance car may be especially crucial.

Buyers in the market for a durable, long-lasting vehicle may be best off with an SUV or a pickup truck, a new study from automotive research firm and search engine iSeeCars.com suggests.

The company analysed more than 15.8 million used-car sales in 2019 to find out which models are most likely to keep on chugging for 200,000 miles or more. SUVs dominated the list, claiming 11 of the top 20 spots. Four pickups, three sedans, and two minivans made the cut as well.

Toyota took the top two spots and led the pack with nine vehicles on the list. General Motors had the second-most vehicles on the list, several of which are full-size SUVs that share the same platform and many parts.

The website ranked vehicles according to the percentage of used models that were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer in 2019. It concluded that, for the average model, only 1% of used vehicles that changed hands last year reached 200,000 miles.

Below are the SUVs, trucks, sedans, and minivans most likely to hit 200,000 miles, according to iSeeCars:

20. Chevrolet Silverado 1500

caption Chevrolet Silverado 1500. source Chevrolet

The study found that 2.0% of Chevrolet Silverado 1500 models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer.

19. Toyota Prius

caption Toyota Prius. source Toyota

The study found that 2.0% of Toyota Prius models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer.

18. Toyota Sienna

caption 2017 Toyota Sienna LTD. source Toyota

The study found that 2.0% of Toyota Sienna models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer.

17. Honda Civic

caption Honda Civic. source Honda

The study found that 2.3% of Honda Civic models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer.

16. Honda Pilot

caption Honda Pilot. source Honda

The study found that 2.4% of Honda Pilot models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer.

15. Toyota Tacoma

caption Toyota Tacoma. source Toyota

The study found that 2.5% of Toyota Tacoma models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer.

14. Lincoln Navigator

caption Lincoln Navigator. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The study found that 2.6% of Lincoln Navigator models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer.

13. Toyota Avalon

caption 2017 Toyota Avalon LTD. source Toyota

The study found that 2.6% of Toyota Avalon models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer.

12. Honda Odyssey

caption Honda Odyssey. source Honda

The study found that 2.7% of Honda Odyssey models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer.

11. Toyota Tundra

caption Toyota Tundra. source Toyota

The study found that 2.9% of Toyota Tundra models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer.

10. Honda Ridgeline

caption Honda Ridgeline. source Honda

The study found that 3.0% of Honda Ridgeline models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer.

9. GMC Yukon

caption GMC Yukon Denali. source General Motors

The study found that 3.2% of GMC Yukon models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer.

8. Toyota 4Runner

caption Toyota 4Runner. source Toyota

The study found that 3.9% of Toyota 4Runner models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer.

7. GMC Yukon XL

caption GMC Yukon Denali XL. source GM

The study found that 4.1% of GMC Yukon XL models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer.

6. Chevrolet Tahoe

caption Chevrolet Tahoe. source Chevrolet

The study found that 4.1% of Chevrolet Tahoe models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer.

5. Toyota Highlander Hybrid

caption 2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid. source Toyota

The study found that 4.2% of Toyota Highlander Hybrid models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer.

4. Chevrolet Suburban

caption Chevrolet Suburban. source Chevrolet Media

The study found that 4.9% of Chevrolet Suburban models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer.

3. Ford Expedition

caption Ford Expedition. source Ford Media

The study found that 5.2% of Ford Expedition models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer.

2. Toyota Sequoia

caption 2020 Toyota Sequoia. source Toyota

The study found that 9.2% of Toyota Sequoia models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer.

1. Toyota Land Cruiser

caption Toyota Land Cruiser. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The study found that 15.7% of Toyota Land Cruiser models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.