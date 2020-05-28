The 20 car models with the most 2019 surplus inventory still left over unsold

Ford 2019 Ford Ranger.

Car search engine and automotive research firm iSeeCars.com has created a list of 20 cars from the 2019 model year that have the most units still left unsold.

The Dodge Grand Caravan tops the list with 66.3% of its inventory still in stock.

The average car has about 10.8% of its stock left over.

New car sales have decreased significantly since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving car dealerships with a surplus of vehicles from the 2019 model year. About 10.8% of cars from the 2019 model year are still unsold.

However, this percentage is small compared to vehicles like the Dodge Grand Caravan, which has over 66.3% of its 2019 inventory still unsold at car dealerships.

“A surplus of vehicles from the 2019 model year might remain on dealer lots because a car’s popularity is declining because car buyers want to wait for an upcoming redesign, or because dealers simply have too much inventory,” iSeeCars CEO Phong Ly said. “Automakers might also have a higher proportion of 2019 vehicles because production has been interrupted for 2020 vehicles due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

According to Ly, some of the most “significant” deals on cars can now be found in the 2019 inventory, especially because production for several 2020 model year vehicles has been halted because of the pandemic.

iSeeCars analysed over 1 million new cars that were listed as of May 8 to compile its list of 20 cars from the 2019 model year that has the highest inventory. Heavy-duty trucks, low volume vehicles, and cars that halted production after the 2019 model year were not included in the study.

Of iSeeCar’s list of 20, six are SUVs. However, the compilation has a mix of vehicle types, including trucks like the Ford Ranger, and sports cars like the Dodge Challenger.

Keep scrolling to see full list:

20. Nissan Maxima— 20.5%

Nissan 2019 Nissan Maxima.

19. Honda Passport — 21.2%

Honda 2019 Honda Passport.

The Honda Passport had lacklustre sales in 2019, according to Ly.

18. Dodge Charger— 21.6%

Dodge 2019 Dodge Charger GT.

“The Dodge Charger saw record sales in 2019, but buyers may be opting for 2020 versions that have wider wheelbases including the SRT Hellcat and Scat Pack models,” Ly said.

17. Nissan Kicks — 22.5%

Nissan 2019 Nissan Kicks.

16. Honda Civic (Coupe)— 22.7%

Honda 2019 Honda Civic Coupe Sport.

15. Mitsubishi Outlander — 22.7%

Mitsubishi 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander.

“The Mitsubishi Outlander fails to stand out among its competitors in the compact SUV class, so the surplus of 2019 vehicles is a result of a low demand for the vehicle,” Ly said.

14. Ford Mustang — 23.1%

Ford 2019 Ford Mustang.

13. Volkswagen Golf GTI — 27.1% (2015 model shown below)

Volkswagen 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI.

12. Nissan Sentra — 27.1%

Nissan 2019 Nissan Sentra SR Turbo.

The Sentra was resdesigned for its 2020 model year, according to iSeeCars.

11. Dodge Challenger — 30.2%

Fiat Chrysler 2019 Dodge Challenger.

10. Chevrolet Impala — 31.8% (2018 model shown below)

Chevrolet 2018 Chevrolet Impala.

The final Chevy Impala was built in February, according to the Detroit Free Press.

9. Alfa Romeo Giulia — 32.8%

FCA 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia.

8. Volkswagen Atlas — 37.1% (2018 model pictured below)

Volkswagen 2018 Volkswagen Atlas.

“The popular Atlas was a top seller for Volkswagen in 2019 so there could have been increased production for 2019 models to meet demand, and since the 2021 Atlas has been released dealers will want to move 2019 inventory, ” Ly said.

7. Ram Pickup 1500 Classic — 39.4%. (Rebel model pictured below)

FCA 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel.

6. Audi Q7 — 40.6%

Audi 2019 Audi Q7.

5. Ford Ranger — 41.9%

Ford 2019 Ford Ranger.

“Conversely, the Ford Ranger saw a 123% increase in 2020 sales over 2019, and plant shutdowns in the wake of the pandemic has led to lower-than-average inventory levels for 2020 versions of American trucks,” Ly said.

4. Nissan Titan — 43.7%

Nissan 2019 Nissan Titan.

3. Dodge Journey — 45.8%

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles 2019 Dodge Journey.

The Dodge Journey will be discontinued after its 2020 model year, according to iSeeCars.

2. Chrysler 300 — 50.9%

Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider 2019 Chrysler 300 S.

The Chrysler 300 already had a steep drop in sales in 2019, according to iSeeCars.

“Fiat Chrysler shut down multiple plants in January 2020 to align production with demand and mitigate excess inventory after 2019 brought a glut of unsold vehicles,” Ly said.

1. Dodge Grand Caravan — 66.3%

Dodge 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan.

“The 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan is not available in 13 states due to emissions regulations, so dealers in those states are only selling new vehicles from the 2019 model year,” Ly said.

