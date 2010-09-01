20 Burning Questions About Apple's New iTV

Click here to flip through our 20 burning questions →

Apple is expected to unveil a new Internet TV gadget today at an event in San Francisco. (Join us here for live analysis all day.)The main topic for Apple’s event is supposed to be its annual iPod product-line refresh, but Bloomberg reported Tuesday that Apple would be unveiling a new Apple TV device, too.



rumours suggest it may be called “iTV” and could cost as little as $99. And Bloomberg says it’ll be able to stream movies from Netflix.

But at this point, there’s a lot more unknown than known about this new device. So we come bearing questions.

