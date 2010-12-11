20 Brilliant Marketing Campaigns That Literally Stopped Traffic

Can you remember three ads you saw today? Probably not.



Despite millions of dollars spent on advertising campaigns, most ads are not memorable.

Every once in a while, some creative at some ad agency does something truly brilliant, and we have to stop and marvel.

We racked our brains and scoured the internet to find photos of brilliant marketing campaigns that literally stopped people in their tracks.

For more campaigns, check out Inc.com, Joe’s AdBlog, and Ad Design Blog, which pointed us to many of these campaigns.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.