20 Brands So Powerful You Say Them Every Day

Some brands are so great, they have become a part of everyday speech. Can you even think of another name for a Band-Aid?



These terms, like Saran Wrap and Chap Stick, are brands that have turned into proprietary eponyms. In other words, they are general words that are, or were at one time, company trademarks.

Nine trademarked brands have become such common terminology that they are defined in the Oxford Dictionary:

Hoover Xerox Thermos Prozac Spandex Jello Tampax Band-Aid Viagra

There are literally hundreds of brands that have made the leap from product to everyday jargon. They have completely dominated their markets.

This sounds like a great thing for companies– but it isn’t always. Once a brand name becomes mainstream, it’s nearly impossible to control and protect the trademark. And if companies aren’t careful to renew their trademarks every few years, they may lose the rights to their brand name forever.

Once a word becomes legally available to the public, it becomes much harder to regain the legal rights. Brands like Yo-Yo and Escalator were once protected, but now their marks are defunct.

Take Spam for example. The brand is trademarked by Hormel Foods Corp, but instead of being thought of as canned/smoked ham, the word went viral and is now thought of first and foremost as unwanted email and annoying online interactions.

Still, for most brands that make this leap, it does more good than harm. Brands that dominate categories, like Apple’s iPod and the MP3 market, are front of mind when consumers make purchasing decisions, which leads to increased sales.

You probably don’t realise how these brands have taken over your vocabulary.

