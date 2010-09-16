20 Brands So Powerful You Say Them Every Day

Some brands are so great, they have become a part of everyday speech. Can you even think of another name for a Band-Aid?
These terms, like Saran Wrap and Chap Stick, are brands that have turned into proprietary eponyms. In other words, they are general words that are, or were at one time, company trademarks.
Nine trademarked brands have become such common terminology that they are defined in the Oxford Dictionary:
- Hoover
- Xerox
- Thermos
- Prozac
- Spandex
- Jello
- Tampax
- Band-Aid
- Viagra
There are literally hundreds of brands that have made the leap from product to everyday jargon. They have completely dominated their markets.
This sounds like a great thing for companies– but it isn’t always. Once a brand name becomes mainstream, it’s nearly impossible to control and protect the trademark. And if companies aren’t careful to renew their trademarks every few years, they may lose the rights to their brand name forever.
Once a word becomes legally available to the public, it becomes much harder to regain the legal rights. Brands like Yo-Yo and Escalator were once protected, but now their marks are defunct.
Take Spam for example. The brand is trademarked by Hormel Foods Corp, but instead of being thought of as canned/smoked ham, the word went viral and is now thought of first and foremost as unwanted email and annoying online interactions.
Still, for most brands that make this leap, it does more good than harm. Brands that dominate categories, like Apple’s iPod and the MP3 market, are front of mind when consumers make purchasing decisions, which leads to increased sales.
You probably don’t realise how these brands have taken over your vocabulary.
Company: Xerox Corporation
Category it dominates: Photocopy machines
Definition: xerox n.; xeroxes n. pl. : photocopy produced by an electronic xerography machine
Company: Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Category it dominates: Tissues
Definition: Kleenex n.; kleenexes n. pl. : soft facial tissue
Company: Johnson & Johnson
Category it represents: Adhesive bandages
Definition: Band aid, band-aid, bandaid n.; band aids, band-aids, bandaids n. pl. : plastic adhesive bandage strip
Company: Apple Inc.
Category it represents: MP3 Players
Definition: n; A pocket-sized device used to play music files
Company: Google Inc.
Category it represents: Web search
Definition: Google v.; googled v. p.; googling v. pr. : to perform a Web-based search-engine query
Company: Beer Nuts, Inc. (Beer Nuts was trademarked in the 1950's from a 1930's product)
Category it dominates: Peanuts (primarily ones with a husk but no shell)
Definition: n; A trademarked peanut snack served with its husk but no shell, in a sweet-and-salty glaze; also used generically for a peanut served with its husk but not the shell.
Company: Invented and mass produced in 1971 by Tom Morey
Category it represents: Body boards
Definition: n; A short, lightweight surfboard often ridden by lying prone; also called bodyboard.
Company: American Home Products Corporation
Category it represents: Lip balm
Definition: n; Flavored lip balm stick
Company: Dempster Brothers, Inc. (term was first used commercially in 1936 and product was patented in 1940)
Category it represents: Waste vehicles and receptacles
Definition: n; Trademark used for containers designed for receiving, transporting, and dumping waste materials.
Company: Wham-O Manufacturing Corporation
Category it represents: Flying saucer and sport
Definition: Frisbee n.; frisbees n. pl. : toy flying saucer for toss games
Company: Avery Dennison Corporation
Category it represents: Marker
Definition: n. 1. An area or a spot in a drawing, painting, or photograph that is strongly illuminated. 2. An especially significant or interesting detail or event. tr.v. high·light·ed, high·light·ing, high·lights 1. To give a highlight to (the subject of a painting, for example). 2. a. To make prominent; emphasise. b. To be a highlight of. 3. To mark (important passages of text) with a usually fluorescent marker as a means of memory retention or for later reference.
Company: Westinghouse Electric Corporation
Category it represents: Coin-operated laundry businesses
Definition: n; A self-service laundry (service mark Laundromat) where coin-operated washing machines are available to individual customers
Company: Parker Brothers
Category it represents: Table tennis
Definition: n; A game (trademark Ping-Pong) resembling tennis but played on a table with paddles and a light hollow ball
Company: 3M
Category it represents: Adhesive note pads
Definition: n; brand name for a slip of notepaper that has an adhesive that allows it to stick to a surface and be removed without damaging the surface.
Company: Unilever
Category it represents: Cotton swab
Definition: n; a swab consisting of a short stick of wood, paper, or plastic with wads of cotton at one or both ends
Company: Thermos L.L.C. (trademarked in 115 countries)
Category it represents: Drink container
Definition: n; a type of stoppered vacuum flask used to preserve the temperature of its contents
Company: Pfizer Inc.
Category it represents: Sildenafil citrate; aphrodisiac
Definition: n; a drug, sildenafil, that allows increased blood flow into male genitalia; used to treat erectile impotence in men
Company: BIC
Category it represents: Correction marker
Definition: n; a quick-drying fluid, typically white, applied with a small brush to a piece of paper so as to cover typed or written errors and make a blank surface for corrections
Company: Invented by Swiss engineer, George de Mestral. In 1978 de Mestral's patent expired and Velcro is now trademarked in 159+ countries.
Category it represents: Fastener
Definition: n; nylon fabric used as a fastening; v; to fasten
