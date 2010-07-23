20 Blogs Every Entrepreneur Should Read

Photo: Cordey via Flickr

Starting your own company is one of the hardest things you can do in business — so it’s invaluable to get advice from other people who have done it, too.Fortunately, the blogosphere is packed with entrepreneurs, investors, and business gurus dying to share their knowledge.



Unfortunately, it can be a real pain trying to figure out which ones are worth your time.

Well, now the work is done for you: we sorted through others’ suggestions, official lists of recommended bloggers, and our own personal favourites to pick out the 20 best blogs for entrepreneurs.

The voices behind them range from a small-town, first-time entrepreneur chronicling her successes and failures, to a big-name VC who has the pulse of everything going on in the tech startup world, to a group of frugal bloggers who know all the tricks to running a business (and your life) on a tight budget.

Running the gamut from hilarious, to informational, to controversial, to thought-provoking, these blogs are all must-reads for anyone who’s running a business.

Both Sides of the Table

Penelope Trunk’s Brazen Careerist

Steve Blank

Church of the Consumer

Wise Bread

AllBusiness.com

How To Change The World

Entrepreneur Daily Dose

A VC

Small Biz Survival

Blog Maverick

Small Business Brief

Kevin Kelly’s Lifestream

Copyblogger

The Scott Adams Blog

Small Business Trends

Duct Tape Marketing

The Entrepreneurial Mind

Venture Hacks

Seth Godin’s Blog

Follow them all (plus other smart small-business thought leaders) on Twitter, using the BI Small Business Strategy Twitter list.

