2015 is going to be the best year ever for action movies

The biggest year for action movies is about to begin, starting with next week’s release of “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

Though Marvel will kick off the blockbuster movie season, there are a ton of incredible-looking action and adventure movies coming this year, according to “coming soon” lists from IMDB and Metacritic.

1. Avengers: Age of Ultron Summary: 'When Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) tries to jumpstart a dormant peacekeeping program, things go awry and Earth's Mightiest Heroes are put to the ultimate test as the fate of the planet hangs in the balance. As the villainous Ultron emerges, it is up to The Avengers to stop him from enacting his terrible plans, and soon uneasy alliances and unexpected action pave the way for an epic and unique global adventure.' Release date: May 1 2. Mad Max: Fury Road Summary: 'In the furthest reaches of our planet, in a stark desert landscape where humanity is broken, and everyone is fighting for the necessities of life, there are two rebels who just might be able to restore order -- Max (Tom Hardy), a man of action and few words, who seeks peace of mind following the loss of his wife and child in the aftermath of the chaos, and Furiosa (Charlize Theron), a woman of action who believes her path to survival may be achieved if she can make it across the desert back to her childhood homeland.' Release date: May 15 3. 'Tomorrowland' Summary: 'Bound by a shared destiny, a bright, optimistic teen (Britt Robertson) bursting with scientific curiosity and a former boy-genius inventor (George Clooney) jaded by disillusionment embark on a danger-filled mission to unearth the secrets of an enigmatic place somewhere in time and space that exists in their collective memory as 'Tomorrowland.'' Release date: May 22 4. 'Jurassic World' Summary: 'Twenty-two years after the events of Jurassic Park (1993), Isla Nublar now features a fully functioning dinosaur theme park, Jurassic World, as originally envisioned by John Hammond. After 10 years of operation and visitor rates declining, in order to fulfil a corporate mandate, a new attraction is created to re-spark visitor's interest, which backfires horribly.' Release date: June 12 5. 'Terminator Genisys' Summary: 'The year is 2029. John Connor (Jason Clarke), leader of the resistance continues the war against the machines. At the Los Angeles offensive, John's fears of the unknown future begin to emerge when TECOM spies reveal a new plot by SkyNet that will attack him from both fronts; past and future, and will ultimately change warfare forever.' Release date: July 1 6. 'Ant-Man' Summary: 'Armed with the astonishing ability to shrink in scale but increase in strength, con-man Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) must embrace his inner-hero and help his mentor, Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), protect the secret behind his spectacular Ant-Man suit from a new generation of towering threats. Against seemingly insurmountable obstacles, Pym and Lang must plan and pull off a heist that will save the world.' Release date: July 17 7. 'Pixels' Summary: 'When intergalactic aliens misinterpret video-feeds of classic arcade games as a declaration of war against them, they attack the Earth, using the games as models for their various assaults. President Will Cooper (Kevin James) has to call on his childhood best friend, '80s video game champion Sam Brenner (Adam Sandler), now a home theatre installer, to lead a team of old-school arcaders (Peter Dinklage and Josh Gad) to defeat the aliens and save the planet.' Release date: July 24 8. 'Mission: Impossible -- Rogue Nation' Summary: 'Ethan (Tom Cruise) and the IMF take on their most impossible mission yet, eradicating the Syndicate - an International rogue organisation as highly skilled as they are.' Release date: July 31 9. 'Southpaw' Summary: 'Billy 'The Great' Hope (Jake Gyllenhaal) is the reigning Junior Middleweight Champion whose unorthodox stance, the so-called 'Southpaw,' consists of an ineloquent, though brutal, display of offensive fighting, one fuelled by his own feelings of inadequacy and a desperate need for love, money and fame. With a beautiful family, home and financial security, Billy is on top both in and out of the ring until a tragic accident leaves his wife dead and sends him into a downward spiral.' Release date: July 31 10. 'Fantastic Four' Summary: 'Four young outsiders teleport to a dangerous universe, which alters their physical form in shocking ways. Their lives irrevocably upended, the team must learn to harness their daunting new abilities and work together to save Earth from a former friend turned enemy.' Release date: August 7 11. 'Goosebumps' Summary: 'Upset about moving from a big city to a small town, teenager Zach Cooper finds a silver lining when he meets the beautiful girl, Hannah, living right next door. But every silver lining has a cloud, and Zach's comes when he learns that Hannah has a mysterious dad who is revealed to be R. L. Stine (Jack Black), the author of the bestselling Goosebumps series. It turns out that there is a reason why Stine is so strange… he is a prisoner of his own imagination -- the monsters that his books made famous are real, and Stine protects his readers by keeping them locked up in their books. When Zach unintentionally unleashes the monsters from their manuscripts and they begin to terrorize the town, it's suddenly up to Stine, Zach, and Hannah to get all of them back in the books where they belong.' Release date: August 7 12. 'The Man From U.N.C.L.E.' Summary: 'In the early 1960s, CIA agent Napoleon Solo (Henry Cavill) and KGB agent Illya Kuryakin (Armie Hammer) are forced to put aside longstanding hostilities and team up on a joint mission to stop a mysterious international criminal organisation, which is bent on destabilizing the fragile balance of power through the proliferation of nuclear weapons and technology.' Release date: August 14 13. 'Hitman: Agent 47' Summary: 'Agent 47 is an elite assassin, genetically engineered from conception to be the perfect killing machine and known only by the last two digits on the barcode tattooed on the back of his neck. He is the culmination of decades of research -- and forty-six earlier Agent clones -- endowing him with unprecedented strength, speed, stamina and intelligence. His latest target is a mega-corporation that plans to unlock the secret of Agent 47's past to create an army of killers whose powers surpass even his own.' Release date: August 28 15. 'Pan' Summary: 'The origin story of the classic character Peter Pan, the boy who could fly and never grew up.' Release date: October 9 16. 'SPECTRE' Summary: 'A cryptic message from Bond's past sends him on a trail to uncover a sinister organisation. While M battles political forces to keep the secret service alive, Bond peels back the layers of deceit to reveal the terrible truth behind SPECTRE.' Release date: November 6 17. 'The Hateful Eight' Summary: 'In post-Civil War Wyoming, bounty hunters try to find shelter during a blizzard but get involved in a plot of betrayal and deception. Will they survive?' Release date: November 13 18. 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2' Summary: 'Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) and Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson) attempt to win the civil war between the autocratic Capitol and the war-torn Districts of Panem.' Release date: November 20 19. 'Creed' Summary: 'Adonis Johnson (Michael B. Jordan) never knew his famous father, world heavyweight champion Apollo Creed, who died before he was born. Still, there's no denying that boxing is in his blood, so Adonis heads to Philadelphia, the site of Apollo Creed's legendary match with a tough upstart named Rocky Balboa. Once in the City of Brotherly Love, Adonis tracks down Rocky (Sylvester Stallone) and asks him to be his trainer.' Release date: November 25 20. 'In The Heart Of The Sea' Summary: 'In the winter of 1820, the New England whaling ship Essex was assaulted by something no one could believe: a whale of mammoth size and will, and an almost human sense of vengeance. The real-life maritime disaster would inspire Herman Melville's 'Moby Dick.'' Release date: December 11 21. 'Star Wars: Episode VII -- The Force Awakens' Summary: 'A continuation of the saga created by George Lucas set thirty years after Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi (1983).' Release date: December 18

